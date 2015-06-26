Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 9:57 am | Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

Giving Back Is Good Business at Women’s Economic Ventures

By Amy Bernstein for Women’s Economic Ventures | June 26, 2015 | 2:02 p.m.

WEV
Attendees were inspired by a local business owner panel on Giving Back Without Breaking the Bank at Wednesday's WEV Connects event at WEV client business C’est Cheese in downtown Santa Barbara. Claire Anderson, from left, WEV program coordinator, introduces panelists Meichelle Arntz of Recipes Organic Bakery, Robin Elander, founder of Global Good Impact, and Kathryn Graham, co-owner of C'est Cheese. (Women's Economic Ventures photo)

More than 50 Women’s Economic Ventures clients, supporters and members of the community enjoyed an evening of inspiration and networking at WEV Connects, hosted at WEV client business C’est Cheese in downtown Santa Barbara.

Attendees also heard from local business owners Meichelle Arntz of Recipes Organic Bakery, Robin Elander, founder of Global Good Impact, and Kathryn Graham co-owner of C'est Cheese.

“Many of our WEV clients care deeply about the community and desire to give back, but new business owners are often overwhelmed by the number and size of requests they receive for donations,” said Marsha Bailey, founder and CEO of Women’s Economic Ventures. “We put this panel together as a resource to help our clients be strategic in determining what they can afford to do.”

Panelists shared the benefits and challenges of giving back, as well as best practices they’ve learned to ensure philanthropic efforts do not hurt cash flow or prevent business growth. Panelist Kathryn Graham co-owns C’est Cheese with her husband and together they support many nonprofits through event hosting and donations. Panelist Robin Elander, founder of Global Good Impact, has made it her mission to partner nonprofits and businesses to make a positive change in communities. Panelist Meichelle Arntz, owner of Recipes Organic Bakery, has made philanthropy a part of her business model and is active in business giving roundtables and nonprofits. Each panelist shared creative ways to give back within your means and the importance of partnering strategically in your business.

WEV Connects events are free and open to the public. The next WEV Connects event will take place in the Ventura City Hall Community Meeting Room on July 22 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

WEV is now holding free one-hour orientations sessions for business training programs, for women and men who want to start or expand a business. Orientation is required to enroll select courses such as the Self-Employment Training (SET) program.

Upcoming Santa Barbara County Orientations include:

» Santa Barbara — Tuesday, June 30 from noon to 1 p.m.

» Goleta — Thursday, July 9 from 6 to 7 p.m.

» Santa Barbara — Thursday, July 16 from noon to 1 p.m.

» Buellton — Tuesday, July 21 from noon to 1 p.m.

To register or for more information, click here.

Women’s Economic Ventures has provided entrepreneurial training, loans and consulting to over 4,500 women and men throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, helping more than 3,000 local businesses start or expand since 1991. As a nonprofit community lender, WEV has made more than $3.7 million in loans to small businesses.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing Women’s Economic Ventures.

 

