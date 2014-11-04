Giving Back to Community the Focus of November’s 1st Thursday

Visit downtown Santa Barbara for 1st Thursday, an evening filled with free art, culture and music. The Nov. 6 event will include nearly three dozen cultural art venues, all with exhibits, music and/or activities, and giving back to the community in a special way.

While November is about giving thanks, many 1st Thursday venues are “giving back” by partnering with local nonprofit organizations that are either personal favorites, or ones that fits well with their exhibit. Some of the organizations benefiting from Thursday's proceeds include the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara, Women's Economic Ventures, Casa Serena, State Street Ballet, VADA, Eastside Boys & Girls Club, the Lobero Theatre and the Alzheimer’s Association.

Bella Rosa Galleries (1103-A State St.) presents the ancient Vietnamese lacquer paintings by Morris B. Squire with “Nature Conservancy.” The highly detailed artwork by California based artist RUSO is on view at Fuzion (1115 State St.). Find the artists of SlingShot Gallery at the Union Bank Community Partners Center (15 E. Carrillo St.) exhibiting their unique and compelling contemporary artwork.

Be sure to venture upstairs to Supervisor Janet Wolf’s office in the County Administration Building (fourth floor of 105 E. Anapamu St. from 5 to 6 p.m.), where she’s showcasing the artists of Alpha Resource Center.

Channing Peake Gallery (105 E. Anapamu St., first floor) hosts the Southern California Artists Painting for the Environment (S.C.A.P.E), a nonprofit organization raising funds for local environmental groups. Here’s a secret: Opera Santa Barbara will perform selections from Verdi’s Rigoletto at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (1130 State St.). You just never know where they’ll pop up!

More music: Shepard’s Pie brings its foot-tapping traditional Irish music to Paseo Nuevo Center Court. And get ready for “Radiohead Meets Tom Petty” in the guise of Danny Briere & the Benevolent Dictators, on the patio of Marshall’s (900 State St.). Encanto (1114 State St., No. 22) presents gypsy jazz by The Idiomatiques — gypsy attire strongly encouraged.

Meet author Susan Branch at Hampstead Village (1100 State St.), signing copies of her book A Fine Romance. Christ Presbyterian Church (36 E. Victoria St.) presents both live jazz with the Justin Claveria Quartet and live art, with performance artist Thomas Clark (art demo starts at 6:30 p.m.). “Artifacts,” a solo exhibit by photographer Sara Yerkes, is presented by the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara (229 E. Victoria St.). For more award-winning architecture, join a 45-minute tour (5 p.m. and 6 p.m.) at Alma Del Pueblo (18 W. Victoria St.).

The creative and talented dancers of BASSH! will perform throughout the New Vic (33 W. Victoria St.) for 1st Thursday: After Hours (7:30 to 9:30 p.m.). Also be on the lookout for hip hop artists, Latin dance/movement lessons and even aerialists performing overhead in four different parts of the theater.

All of these attractions and many more are free during 1st Thursday. With nearly three dozen stops on this month’s 1st Thursday map, there is something for everyone. Click here for more information and a complete listing of the programming offered.

— Kate Schwab is the marketing manager for Downtown Santa Barbara.