Giving Tuesday Brings $25,000 in Donations for Hospice of Santa Barbara

By Kelly Kapaun for Hospice of Santa Barbara | December 10, 2014 | 12:33 p.m.

Hospice of Santa Barbara happily joined the chorus of nonprofits asking for donations during this year’s Giving Tuesday, a global day dedicated to giving back.

The organization never dreamed that the day of giving — this year on Dec. 2 — would produce such results with medium to smaller donations totaling nearly $25,000.

Hospice of Santa Barbara has, itself, been giving back to the community for 40 years with its free, professional grief counseling services in Santa Barbara County.

“We had a solid social media campaign going into the event which I believed would bring positive attention to Hospice of Santa Barbara,” said Tina Fanucchi-Frontado, acting CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara. “However, I did not really have high expectations in terms of generating funds. It is a testament to both the generosity of people in Santa Barbara and the continued recognition of what Hospice of Santa Barbara does for our community.”

Last year, more than 10,000 organizations in 46 countries came together to celebrate and participate in Giving Tuesday.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.

