Gladys E. Robinson of Santa Barbara, 1927-2016

Posted on November 30, 2016 | 1:49 p.m.

Source: Karolyn Hanna

Gladys Eva Robinson passed away on Nov. 3, 2016, at the young age of 89 following a brief illness.

She was born March 14, 1927, and raised on Cape Cod (Hyannis), Mass.

Gladys graduated from Barnstable High School and attended the University of Cincinnati. After graduating from college, she worked in Boston and Cape Cod, married, and moved to Los Angeles, where her two daughters were born.

While in Los Angeles, she completed requirements for a California teaching credential, and worked as an elementary school teacher.

Other moves were to Menlo Park and Palo Alto.

After her divorce, Gladys worked as an ESL teacher in elementary schools; she also worked as a tennis teacher and was a Vista volunteer in the jail.

When Gladys’ daughters went off to college, her adventuresome spirit took her to Guatemala, where she lived with a family and studied Spanish; and then traveled through Mexico.

Later, Gladys lived in Greece, Spain and Israel. In 1985, Gladys joined the Peace Corps and spent a year in Zaire where she taught English in grades 10, 11 and 12 in a private boys’ school.

In 1987, Gladys moved back to Santa Barbara where her younger daughter was living. She lived in Santa Barbara for the past 29 years.

Here, she worked with the SBCC Adult Education Program as a registrar for more than 20 plus years. She also was a Vista volunteer for the Family Literacy program, an LAS tester in the Santa Barbara schools and a volunteer with the Library Literacy program.

Other interests included tennis, swimming, bicycling, yoga and travel. She played tennis regularly right up to the end of her life.

Gladys was a member of Friendship Force Santa Barbara (FFSB), an international organization that focuses on promoting peace and understanding through cultural exchanges with clubs from around the world.

She made many friends by welcoming ambassadors to Santa Barbara and visiting them in their homes in other countries. With FFSB, Gladys traveled to numerous countries, including Japan, Peru, Central Mexico, New Zealand and Taiwan.

Those who knew Gladys knew that she lived life to the fullest.

She is survived by her two daughters, Wendy Robinson of Nipomo, California, and Tandy Robinson of Claremont California, and their two sons, Isaiah Marlowe and Julian Robinson.