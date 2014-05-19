Grammy Winner Gladys Knight to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

Gladys Knight, a seven-time Grammy winner who has also triumphed in film and television, will perform her greatest hits at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 12.

Tickets for the show are $55, $65, $75, $85 and $95.

Powerful live performances and a catalog of unforgettable hits, including “Midnight Train to Georgia,” have earned Knight the title of “The Empress of Soul” among her music industry peers and her adoring fans.

Born in Georgia, Knight began performing gospel music in the Mount Mariah Baptist Church at age 4. Three years later, she won the grand prize on television’s Ted Mack’s Amateur Hour, and the following year, she, along with siblings and cousins, formed The Pips. The group was later renamed Gladys Knight & The Pips, and they joined Motown Records in 1966.

The group scored several hits, including "I Heard It Through the Grapevine," "Friendship Train," "You're the Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me," and the Grammy-winning singles "Midnight Train to Georgia" and "Neither One of Us (Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye)."

Knight has enjoyed success and critical acclaim beyond The Pips, including a performance alongside Dionne Warwick, Stevie Wonder and Elton John on the 1986 AIDS benefit single, "That's What Friends Are For," which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Pop chart and won a Grammy.

one of the most popular music venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.