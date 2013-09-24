Glamour House Opening Pop-Up Lingerie Boutique in Montecito

A longtime lingerie boutique in Montecito’s Upper Village, Glamour House, is opening a second store at 1235-A Coast Village Road.

Owner Ann Picciuto announced that the pop-up store will open Oct. 1 and remain open through year-end.

Glamour House offers the finest selection of fashionable and functional intimate apparel and has earned a reputation as a boutique that spans generations of women. Its collections are continually updated offering the finest selection of sensual, feminine and elegantly sophisticated lingerie including day wear, night wear, lounge wear and slippers.

Glamour House collections include Celestine, Cosabella, Pluto, Hanro, Eberjey, Calida, Oscar de la Renta, Diamond Tea, Natori, Hanky Panky, Bedhead, PJ Salvage, Jacques Levine, Chantelle and Wacoal.

During the month of October, Glamour House will be partnering with Wacoal in the "Get Fit, Give Hope, Get Hooked" breast cancer awareness campaign. For each Retro Chic bra purchased, $4 will be donated to support the efforts of Susan G. Komen for the cure.

Picciuto attributes her success to excellent customer service, fair pricing, top quality merchandise, community involvement and the finest clientele in the world. Glamour House, opened in 1965, was purchased by Picciuto and her husband, Rick Gehrke, in 2003.

Glamour House is located at 1470 East Valley Road, Suite J in the Montecito Upper Village (next to the post office) and the hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The 1235-A Coast Village Road store will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, click here, call 805.969.5285 or email [email protected].