Glen Phillips, Emily Wryn to Perform Benefit Concert for Lompoc Theatre Project

The Lompoc Theatre Project and Certain Sparks Music are thrilled to present a benefit concert featuring singer/songwriters Glen Phillips, of Toad the Wet Sprocket, and Emily Wryn on Saturday, May 23 at Stone Pine Hall in Lompoc.

Tickets for the intimate venue are $55 each and extremely limited, and will go on sale at 6 p.m. Friday, April 17 at Certain Sparks Music, 107 South H St. in Lompoc, and online by clicking here.

There will be no tickets available at the door.

Phillips, a Santa Barbara native whose music has been described as “songwriting from the heart,” founded Toad the Wet Sprocket as a teen. The band sold more than 3 million records and enjoyed a handful of hit singles.

Phillips has also recorded several solo albums (Abulum, Live at Largo, Winter Pays for Summer and Mr. Lemons), and continues to focus on acoustic tours. In 2004, he also released a collaboration with Nickel Creek called Mutual Admiration Society. Phillips’ most recent solo effort is Coyote Sessions.

He also continues to partner with his fellow Toad the Wet Sprocket musicians; the band’s latest release is New Constellation.

Like Phillips, Lompoc native Wryn began writing songs in her early teens. In 2007 she recorded a demo in Lompoc, which made its way to tastemaker Nic Harcourt; the demos for the songs “Head On Straight” and “Rain” were featured on Harcourt’s “Morning Becomes Eclectic” on KCRW.

In 2011, Wryn recorded the “Head On Straight” EP. Following its release in 2012, Wryn took “Head On Straight” on the road, performing in music festivals across the country. Today, Wryn continues to play solo and with her band The Lights Electric.

Stone Pine Hall is located at 210 South H St., next to the Lompoc Museum, and street parking is available.

The Lompoc Theatre Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working to restore the Lompoc Theatre as a venue for arts, entertainment, culture and education for the community and its visitors.

Certain Sparks Music is a recording studio and music store in Lompoc.

— Laurie Jervis is the communications/media chair for the Lompoc Theatre Project.