Glenda Renn of Santa Barbara, 1936-2013

Posted on August 13, 2013 | 9:30 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Glenda Renn passed peacefully and surrounded by her daughter and two granddaughters on July 30, 2013, at her home in Santa Barbara, California.

She was born on July 18, 1936, in Denver, Colorado, and moved with her family to beautiful Santa Barbara, where she grew up and graduated from Santa Barbara High School.

While working at La Cumbre Dental, she met, fell in love with and married Dr. Charles "Chuck" Renn DDS. Glenda and Chuck shared a love that could be felt just by being in their presence. They enjoyed life by traveling and spending time with those family and friends who made their lives complete.

In her retirement years, Glenda volunteered as a red coat at Sansum Clinic as well as being the treasurer for the Sansum Clinic Auxiliary. She enjoyed lunches with the "Buzzards", shopping at Chico's and Nordstrom, trips to San Francisco with her sister and best friend, Arleen, and spending time with her loved ones.

Glenda was preceded in death by her father and mother, Norm and Ruth Wilson; her brother, Jerry Wilson, and her husband, Chuck Renn. Those surviving her and who will miss her greatly include her daughters, Pamela (Shawn, Crystal, Courtney Rose) Sagawinia and Deborah (Greg) Metcalf; Chuck's sons, Chris (Joni, Christopher, Lissa and Michael) Renn and Craig Renn; her sister (and best friend), Arleen Euring; her younger sister, Sharon (Dan, Jenny) O'Reilly; her adopted sister, Pat Munger; her nieces, Cyndi Raidor and April Mullen; favorite nephew Jason Renn; and her two great-grandsons, Jacob and Dylan.

Throughout her battle with cancer, she was the definition of strength and grace. During the last two years of her fight, her daughter, Pamela, cared for her with so much love and devotion. Glenda will always be remembered by her beautiful smile and wonderful sense of humor.

The family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Sansum Clinic, as well as Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Glenda's name to the Sansum Clinic Auxiliary and Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care.

A service was held August 10, 2013, at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara.