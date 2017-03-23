Glendale’s Strong Singles Play Enough in Win Over SBCC

Glendale grabbed a 5-1 advantage in singles on Thursday and went on to defeat SBCC 7-2 in a WSC North women’s tennis match at Pershing Park.
The first-place Glendale Vaqueros (11-2, 9-1) won their 10th straight match. Santa Barbara fell to 9-6 and 3-6.
Paige Jensen earned both points for the hometown Vaqueros, winning 6-1, 6-1 at No. 6 singles and 8-4 at No. 3 doubles with Josephine Pulver. Jensen is 11-3 in singles with seven straight wins. She’s 10-4 in doubles, including 9-1 with Pulver.
The Vaqueros will travel to Lancaster to take on Antelope Valley on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Singles
1. Tsukimi Ono, GCC, def. Brenna Casey 6-0, 6-0
2. Hailey McNall, GCC, def. Laura Berther 6-0, 7-6 (6)
3. Veronika Galstyan, GCC, def. Lesly Zapata De Lira 6-3, 4-6, 6-1
4. Kanoko Kihara, GCC, def. Tyler Bunderson 6-4, 7-6 (5)
5. Melody Emmanouilidi, GCC, def. Julianna Adelman 6-3, 4-6, 7-5
6. Paige Jensen, SBCC, def. Alexa Mendez 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
1. Ono/Galstyan, GCC, def. Berther/Adelman 8-3
2. McNall/Kihara, GCC, def. Casey/Bunderson 8-5
3. Jensen/Josephine Pulver, SBCC, def. Emmanouilidi/Mendez 8-4