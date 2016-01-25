Glendon Association, Santa Barbara Response Network Emphasize Suicide Prevention

No matter what the problem you are dealing with, the Glendon Association and Santa Barbara Response Network want to help you find a reason to keep living.

The following signs may mean you or someone you know is at risk for suicide. The risk ofsuicide is greater if a behavior is new or has increased and if it seems related to a painful event, loss or change.

If you or someone you know exhibits any of these signs, seek help as soon as possible

» Looking for a way to kill themselves, such as searching online or buying a gun

» Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live

» Talking about feeling trapped or suffering from unbearable pain

» Talking about being a burden to others

» Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs

» Acting anxious or agitated; behaving recklessly

» Sleeping too little or too much

» Withdrawing or isolating themselves

» Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge

» Displaying extreme mood swings

If you or someone you know exhibit these symptoms, has experience or witnessed a traumatic event, their are many options and resources available in the Santa Barbara area.

Call the local crisis team at 1.888.868.1649. Youth under 21 should call 1.888.334.2777.

Click here for more information on suicide prevention.

Call the suicide helpline at 1.800.2713.TALK (8255) to be connected to a trained counselor 24/7.

The Santa Barbara Response Network can be reached at 805.699.5608 or [email protected].

— Jina Carvalho is the communications director at the Glendon Association and Santa Barbara Response Network.