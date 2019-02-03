Pixel Tracker

Santa Barbara International Film Festival Fetes Glenn Close with Maltin Modern Master Award

Seven-time Academy Award nominee and star of The Wife takes Arlington Theatre stage to describe life and work

Leonard Maltin, Glenn Close and Roger Durling

Leonard Maltin, Glenn Close and Roger Durling outside the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

Christopher Lloyd and Lisa Loiacono

Montecito residents Christopher Lloyd and wife Lisa Loiacono. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

Glenn Close

Glenn Close was accompanied by her dog, Pip. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

Glenn Close

Glenn Close. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

Leonard Maltin

Leonard Maltin. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

Eva Spreitzhofer

Eva Spreitzhofer of The Ground Beneath My Feet. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

Nathaniel Katzman, Daniel Johnson

Nathaniel Katzman, left, and Daniel Johnson of the movie, Start with Half. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | February 3, 2019 | 9:10 p.m.

During her stunning acting career, Glenn Close has been nominated for an Academy Award seven times, won three Tonys, an Obie, three Emmys, two Golden Globes and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

On Sunday afternoon, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival presented her with yet another tribute: the Maltin Modern Master Award for her work in The Wife.

The award was established in 1995 and is the highest accolade presented by the festival. Created to honor an individual who has enriched the culture through accomplishments in the motion picture industry, it was renamed the Maltin Modern Master Award in 2015 in honor of long-time festival moderator and film critic Leonard Maltin.

The award presentation was postponed a day because of Saturday’s downpours and the Highway 101 flooding that closed the freeway between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara. But everyone took it in stride outside the Arlington Theatre (despite Super Bowl competition) as Close took a leisurely walk on the red carpet, wearing a flowered black dress jumpsuit and scalloped crimson jacket and accompanied by her dog, Pip.

Inside the nearly packed theater, she took the stage for an interview by Maltin himself.

Past Maltin Modern Master award recipients include Denzel Washington, Michael Keaton, Bruce Dern, Ben Affleck, Christopher Plummer, Christopher Nolan, James Cameron, Clint Eastwood, Cate Blanchett, Will Smith, George Clooney and Peter Jackson.

Maltin introduced the gracious Close by saying, “She is one of the greatest actresses on the planet. She has done everything — theater, TV, Broadway, and film! She is being recognized for her role in The Wife, which was in the making for 14 years.”

Close elaborated on the journey.

The Wife almost did not get made,” she said. “I was attached to it for five years. I think the name was one of the reasons. It was started before the ‘Me Too’ movement.”

Christopher Lloyd and Lisa Loiacono
Montecito residents Christopher Lloyd and wife Lisa Loiacono. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

In television, Close starred on the hit drama series, Damages (2007), for which she won a Golden Globe Award and two Emmys.

“Ms. Close acted in television series before it was ‘cool’ for movie stars to do this,” exclaimed Roger Durling, the festival’s executive director. “She is a trailblazer.”

Born and raised in Greenwich, Conn., Close graduated in 1974 from the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va., with a degree in in drama and anthropology. She made her Broadway debut in The Phoenix Theatre’s production of the William Congreve play, Love for Love. She was the understudy to the star, Mary Ure, and went on for a Saturday evening performance when Ure was let go after the Saturday matinée.

Ultimately, Close would garner three Tony Awards for her work on Broadway.

“I never thought of being in the movies,” she said. “When I was a girl I loved fairy tales and grew up watching Disney TV shows. I especially liked witches.”

Her feature debut in film was The World According to Garp in 1982 which earned her first Oscar nomination.

“I was not good at auditions,” Close said. “My reading for Garp was one of the worst that the director had heard!”

She was subsequently nominated for Oscars for The Big Chill, The Natural, Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons and Albert Nobbs, for which she was co-screenwriter, producer and lyricist on the Golden-Globe nominated song, “Lay Your Head Down.”

In 1987, Close was cast in the box office hit Fatal Attraction, for which she portrayed deranged stalker Alex Forrest alongside co-stars Michael Douglas and Anne Archer. For this role she was nominated for the Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Actress.

“I did more research for my role in Fatal Attraction than any other,” she said. “I wanted to understand what would drive Alex to her extreme behavior. Interestingly, her mental illness was never brought up. After living this role, I had so much empathy for her.”

Close mentioned that she co-founded the charity Bring Change to Mind, which confronts the stigma and misunderstanding around mental illness.

In her current film, she stars with Jonathan Pryce in Jane Anderson’s adaptation off Meg Wolitzer’s best-selling novel, The Wife. This fall, Close will perform in Anderson’s play, The Mother of The Maid, at New York’s Public Theater.

The 34th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival continues through Feb. 9. Click here for more information.

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

