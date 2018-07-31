Glitch Affecting Verizon Wireless Users Calling 9-1-1 in Santa Maria

Cellular phone users with Verizon Wireless dialing 9-1-1 within the city of Santa Maria are intermittently unable to reach emergency dispatch services, and may receive an error message, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said Tuesday.

Verizon is working to resolve these connectivity problems with its network, he added.

Santa Maria residents using their Verizon Wireless cell phone service who experience an emergency are asked to first dial 9-1-1.

In case of an error message, the city encourages using an alternate emergency number of 805.925.2631 to be connected to the city’s emergency dispatch center at the Santa Maria Police Department.

