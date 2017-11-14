Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 3:44 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Glitch Delays Delta II Rocket Departure at Vandenberg AFB

Launch will carry the first of four next-generation weather satellites for the Joint Polar Satellite System

The Mobile Service Tower is rolled back in preparation for launch of a Delta II rocket carrying JPSS-1 for NASA and NOAA at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Tuesday’s liftoff attempt was scrubbed. Click to view larger
The Mobile Service Tower is rolled back in preparation for launch of a Delta II rocket carrying JPSS-1 for NASA and NOAA at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Tuesday’s liftoff attempt was scrubbed.  (Walter Scriptunas II / ULA photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 2:55 a.m. | November 14, 2017 | 1:48 a.m.

Minutes before blastoff, technical troubles forced the team to scrub Tuesday’s Delta II rocket launch countdown for a mission to carry a next-generation weather satellite from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Liftoff of the United Launch Alliance booster aimed for 1:47 a.m. from Space Launch Complex-2.

Mission managers were tentatively planning to try again for liftoff at 1:47 a.m. Wednesday.

However, a new launch attempt is pending resolution of a glitch, a red alarm from systems monitoring the rocket's first stage, that prompted a crew member to call "hold, hold, hold," minutes before liftoff early Tuesday.

The launch team had to deal with boats in the exclusion area off the coast, waters typically kept free of mariners for safety reasons, officials said.

A 66-second launch window to ensure the satellite reaches its proper place in space meant the crew had no time to fix the last-minute glitches and still attempt a liftoff Tuesday morning, NASA officials said. 

The booster will carry the first in a series of four satellites for the Joint Polar Satellite System, JPSS-1, a new generation of weather satellites.

The spacecraft was built by Ball Aerospace and involves a collaboration between NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 