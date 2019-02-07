Pixel Tracker

Global Citizens Club Talk Targets Grassroots Action on Climate Change

By Jennifer Goddard for World Business Academy | February 7, 2019 | 9:45 a.m.
Bill McKibben
Bill McKibben

The World Business Academy’s Global Citizens Club (GCC) will host a free panel discussion on the topic 2019: The Year for Climate Mobilization, 5-7 p.m. Feb. 19 in the Riviera Ballroom at Belmond El Encanto Hotel & Spa, 800 Alvarado Place, Santa Barbara.

The event features a video statement from climate change icon Bill McKibben and a panel discussion with climate activists and local experts discussing grassroots mobilization.

Club members and the public are invited to attend the event, which is co-sponsored by the Santa Barbara Standing Rock Coalition and inaugurates the Santa Barbara chapter of The Climate Mobilization.

The Climate Mobilization organization is dedicated to initiating a massive, economy- and society-wide climate mobilization to restore a safe climate.

McKibben, author and environmentalist, wrote the 1989 book The End of Nature, which is widely considered an introductory climate change primer for general audiences.

He is a founder of 350.org, the first planet-wide, grassroots climate change movement responsible for organizing 20,000 rallies around the world.

According to his website http://billmckibben.com/index.html, McKibben also led the resistance to the Keystone Pipeline and launched the fossil fuel-divestment movement.

The panel discussion will be moderated by World Business Academy Founder Rinaldo Brutoco and include: Santa Barbara County 3rd Dist. Supervisor Joan Hartmann; Margaret Klein Salamon, co-founder of The Climate Mobilization; and Rose Strauss, student leader of the Sunrise Movement at UCSB.

The World Business Academy formed the Global Citizens Club in late 2017, motivated by the saying, “Think Globally, Act Locally,” to engage local citizens through regular meetings and panels addressing crucial social, economic, and environmental issues facing the Santa Barbara area.

The GCC offers members a chance to meet others who think of themselves as global citizens and seek to improve the Santa Barbara community.

For more information, call 805-892-4600 or e-mail [email protected] Visit www.worldbusiness.org.
 
— Jennifer Goddard for World Business Academy.

