Summit to Guide Startups Through Manufacturing Process

By Andy Silverman for Santa Barbara City College Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation | October 19, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Join other entrepreneurial-minded peers at the upcoming Global Manufacturing for Startups Summit hosted by the Santa Barbara City College Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation.

The conference will be held 8:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, with networking to follow until 2:45 at The Fess Parker Resort in Santa Barbara. It is designed to help startups successfully navigate the manufacturing process and avoid common pitfalls.

Attendees will be given a 360-degree view of the global manufacturing process, including logistics of manufacturing products globally and domestically, and insight on incorporating these skills into their own growing business, business consulting practice or college or high school curriculum.

“In our global economy, it has become increasingly important for our future business leaders to understand what it takes to be a successful manufacturer, particularly if they want to conduct business internationally,” said Julie Samson, Scheinfeld Center director.

“In addition to providing this important information to entrepreneurs directly, we’re also working with educators and consultants to create a stronger foundation of knowledge that they can then share with their students and clients,” she said.

The summit will explore the manufacturing process step-by-step through three phases led by global manufacturing experts and panelists, and it will provide opportunities to connect with people and resources for assistance beyond the summit.

The Global Manufacturing for Startups Summit is a free event, but seating is limited and attendees are required to RSVP. Visit globalmanufacturingforstartups.eventbrite.com to RSVP and learn more.

For high school and community college Career Technical Educators (CTE) from the South Central Coast Region, stipends are available for developing a related classroom activity that integrates content from the summit.

If you have questions about the event, contact lSamson at [email protected] or 965-0581 ext. 3643.

The SBCC Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation is a hub for entrepreneurial development within the South Central Coast community and is a resource for model programs for other California community college districts.

To learn more, visit www.scheinfeld.sbcc.edu or call 965-0581 ext. 3643.

— Andy Silverman for SBCC Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation.

 
