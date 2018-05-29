Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 12:44 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Global T International Trade Lesson Follows Life Of a T-shirt

By Andy Silverman for Santa Barbara City College Scheinfeld Center | May 29, 2018 | 12:18 p.m.
T-Shirt that Travels the World module is designed for high school curriculum. Click to view larger
High school teachers looking to get a jump on fall lesson planning may want to consider integrating a global component into their existing curriculum.

The Global T Program helps high school teachers build their students’ global competence through a module that integrates into any curriculum, and a three-hour micro-internship to build students’ awareness of global trade careers and educational opportunities.

Since the program’s inception in 2014, 112 teachers and 4,981 students in the region have participated.

The T-Shirt that Travels the World module traces the life of a t-shirt through the global economy in five one-hour lessons, designed to be taught over one week. The lessons include videos, discussion, group activities, case studies, research, presentations, and debates.

Students explore the t-shirt’s journey from the cotton fields of Texas, to a production facility in China, and back to the clothing stores of the US. Once discarded by Americans, the shirt then ends up as recycled textiles in Africa.

High schools with four or more teachers who implement the T-Shirt Module in a given semester are eligible to join their students in a three-hour Global T Immersion micro-internship at a local international business, which provides a hands-on experience in global trade career opportunities.

Students are presented with an actual global trade problem the business has encountered, work together to devise a solution, then learn how the business went about solving the issue.

“Both teachers and students have thoroughly enjoyed this interactive module on global trade since we introduced it locally in 2014,” said Julie Samson, Scheinfeld Center executive director.

“The combination of classroom activities and the hands-on learning from the micro-internship has really sparked students’ interest in global trade,” she said.

“This is a rapidly-growing industry and there are more and more career opportunities available that require a strong understanding of international trade. This program can help students prepare to take advantage of those opportunities,” she said.

Dual enrollment and Career Technical Education (CTE) high school teachers are urged to apply; teachers earn a $1,000 stipend.

A no-cost one-hour online training is provided. Teachers receive an instructors manual, multimedia resources, and a copy of Pietra Rivoli’s book, The Travels of a T-Shirt in the Global Economy, on which the module is based.

The Global T Program is offered to school districts throughout San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, and districts in Antelope Valley and Santa Clarita through a partnership with the South Central Coast Center for International Trade Development, hosted by SBCC’s Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation.

To enroll in the Global T Program for the semester, teachers should email Megan Cullen, the Global T Program outreach and training coordinator, at [email protected].

For more about the SBCC Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation visit www.scheinfeld.sbcc.edu or call 965-0581 ext. 3643.

— Andy Silverman for Santa Barbara City College Scheinfeld Center.

 

