Global Thought Leader Rikka Zimmerman to Speak at Upcoming Conscious Networking Event

People from all over the Santa Barbara area are rushing to attend what has become an integral part of the Santa Barbara culture — Santa Barbara Consciousness Network’s Conscious Networking events.

What began as 23-year-old Forrest Leichtberg’s dream has grown into one of the most successful, most anticipated series of events in the conscious space in Santa Barbara.

With a mission to network the world’s change agents and nurture their collaboration, SBCN is pioneering a new movement in the fields of personal, professional, business and social development with its transformational Conscious Networking Experience.

From 6:30-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, The Santa Barbara Consciousness Network will present an extraordinary lineup at Unity of Santa Barbara (227 E. Arrellaga St.), including Santa Barbara’s own world-renowned leader in consciousness: acclaimed international speaker, author and life coach Rikka Zimmerman, who will speak on the subject “Activating Your Highest Destiny.”

Attendees will be able to meet Zimmerman and participate in a Q&A with her after the presentation.

This is a rare opportunity in Santa Barbara to hear and experience this world-renowned global leader and orator who has impacted the lives of over 150,000 people all over the world.

Propelled by her unbounded love for humanity, Zimmerman travels the world and works with thousands of people through her organization, Adventure in Oneness, radiating joy, peace and limitless possibility in all she does.

She is a beacon of inspiration, inviting each person on the planet to remember, embrace and be the magnificent, unique most-brilliant and highest version of themselves that they were born to be.

In addition to her classes all over the world and appearances on various TV and radio shows, she has collaborated with internationally recognized spiritual teacher Panache Desai and appeared alongside many renowned speakers and authors, including Wayne Dyer, Michael Beckwith, Lynne McTaggart, Gregg Braden, Marci Shimoff, Neale Donald Walsch, Marianne Williamson, John Assaraf and other conscious leaders.

One of Zimmerman’s most dramatic experiences — a story she will share in the forthcoming Conscious Networking Event — relates to her healing of cancer, which she accomplished within one year despite having been told by doctors that she had just a few weeks to live.

In spite of her recent circumstances, the orator exudes love and appreciation of life and is the quintessential example of someone who embraces it, each and every day.

Entertainment at the Sept. 9 networking event will be provided by Santa Barbara’s beloved musical team of singer/songwriter Bent and Magi Myggen. The duo’s combination of music and voice inspires countless listeners.

Bent Myggen has had approximately 300 musical works published and released around the world (35 countries), with many used in both television and film.

His original songs are full of melody, meaning and heart — and the blend of this couple’s voices makes the compositions soar.

Also included Sept. 9 will be a wide array of vendors, on-site healers and intuitive readers, offering their products and services to all attendees.

In this way, SBCN connects the area’s most beloved conscious organizations and skilled practitioners with the community they serve, strengthening the bonds between them and creating relationships through which true healing and transformation can take place.

The Conscious Networking event costs $20 at door. Advanced tickets can be purchased at cnesb.eventbrite.com. (Due to popular demand, space is limited; advance reservation is recommended.)

Check-in and networking begins at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, SBCN can be contacted via email at [email protected].

— Cheryl Nadine is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Consciousness Network.