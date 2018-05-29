Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 12:35 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Global Trade Experts Share Expertise, Resources at E-Commerce Summit

Intellectual-property protection, strategies and customs among topics covered

Global trade experts Richard Swanson, left, Jay Tsao, Megan Cullen, Susan Kohn Ross, Vincent Iacopella, Ray Bowman, Julie Samson, Jerry Tyler, David Habib, and Cynthia Torres at summit. Click to view larger
By Andy Silverman for Santa Barbara City College Scheinfeld Center | May 29, 2018 | 2:08 p.m.

World Trade Month is celebrated across the globe each May, and the South Central Coast celebrated by bringing global trade organizations from across the region together to help the local business community understand and enter the global e-commerce market.

The South Central Coast Center for International Trade Development, hosted by SBCC’s Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, joined forces with the U.S. Commercial Service, District Export Council, Small Business Development Center (SBDC), and local chambers of commerce for a Global E-Commerce Summit in Buellton.

Speakers shared tips, best practices, and resources to help businesses and entrepreneurs prepare to enter the world of exporting, and college and high school educators and students understand the skills our next generation will need to succeed.

Global trade topics included international trade development, strategies, intellectual-property protection, logistics, customs and compliance.

The summit also introduced a unique interactive model, with opportunities for attendees to meet one-on-one with industry experts throughout the summit to ask questions related to their specific businesses.

“It was inspiring to engage a room full of local entrepreneurs, business consultants, educators and students eager to hear about the latest trends in international trade and e-commerce,” said Julie Samson, Scheinfeld Center director.

“Global e-commerce presents a major opportunity for small businesses to grow and expand beyond our local boundaries, and l encourage anyone thinking about taking their product global to tap into the vast resources that are available,” said Samson, who also is deputy sector navigator, Center for International Trade & Development.

“South Central Coast businesses are in great hands with the knowledgeable industry experts we have here today,” she said.

Global E-Commerce Summit speakers included keynote speaker Richard Swanson, regional director, US & Foreign Commercial Service; Cynthia Torres, U.S. and foreign trade official; David Habib, legal expert; Jay Tsao, startup founder/CEO; Jerry Tyler, cofounder, Heart of Nature LLC.

Ray Bowman, Small Business Development Center director; Susan Kohn Ross, partner, Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP; and Vincent Iacopella, executive vice president, growth and strategy, Alba Wheels Up International Inc.

Megan Cullen, member, District Export Council of Southern California, was master of ceremonies, with welcome and wrap-up by Samson.

Entrepreneurs and businesses interested in learning more about exporting products can enroll in SBCC’s online International Business course IBUS 109 – Basics of Importing and Exporting. The course is offered during Summer Term II and runs from June 30-Aug. 10.

Students will receive a practical introduction to the conduct of importing and exporting, and learn about topics including logistics, documents, contract administration, terminology, quality control, and payment procedures.

Santa Barbara City College is the only college in the region offering international business courses completely online, including the trade skills courses needed to prepare for the Certified Global Business Professional (CGBP) exam.

— Andy Silverman for Santa Barbara City College Scheinfeld Center.

 

