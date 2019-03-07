Pixel Tracker

Glop & Glam Hair Products Reports 80% Growth in 2018

By Spencer Foosherian for Glop & Glam Hair Products | March 7, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

Glop & Glam Hair Products of Santa Barbara has posted record 80 percent growth in 2018, nearly doubling sales year over year, compared to the same period in 2017.

The current grow level caps a series of seven consecutive years of double-digit sales growth for Glop & Glam Hair Products exhibiting the continued strength of the brand and the development of the Gen Z / Gen Alpha hair care category.

Co-founder, Nathan Ridgell, attributes the growth to “maintaining the focus and direction of the brand, holding true to the professional salon industry” as well as “strategically focusing on key partners in salon retail and distribution.”

This includes a partnership with national distribution partner Beauty Systems Group, a segment Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., which distributes beauty products to salon professionals through its CosmoProf and Armstrong McCall branded divisions.

“Cementing our position as the brand delivering Hair Products for the Next Generation has remained our focus,” said co-founder Andrea Ridgell.

Glop & Glam has refined and strengthened its brand message, helping deliver on its value proposition to customers.

“We are focused on empowering the next generation of customers to 'Love The Hair You Have' from an early age,” Ridgell said.

“We continue to own our position as the best hair product line for kids of all ages; and reinforce it everyday by consistently delivering our brand philosophy to partners and customers alike,” she said.

For more information, visit http://www.glopandglam.com/.

— Spencer Foosherian for Glop & Glam Hair Products.

 

