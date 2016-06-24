Gloria Alvarez of Orcutt, 1943-2016

Posted on June 24, 2016 | 11:20 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

Gloria Alvarez, 73, of Orcutt, Calif., passed away June 20, 2016.

Gloria was born in Fresno, Calif., March 14, 1943. She attended Malaga Elementary and then Sanger High School in Sanger, Calif.

After graduating high school in 1961, she attended college at Federico’s School of Cosmetology. After graduating she stayed in this field for over 50 years.

These were some of the Beauty Salons she worked at during her career: Gwen’s, Glamor Manor, Orcutt Beauty Salon, That Total Look and Old Town Hair Company.

Gloria moved to Santa Maria in 1981, where she was involved in several organizations and leisure activities. She served as president of The Women’s Auxiliary and was an active member of American Legion Post 534, St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church and Shine Retreats as well as line dancing, Bible study, bunco and darts.

Gloria is survived by her son, Jim Mendoza (Terry) of Clovis, Calif.; daughter, Tammy Nichols of Madera, Calif.; and stepchildren, Analiza Sell (Dave) and Rod Alvarez.

She also leaves behind grandchildren, Roxanne and Jacob Zubiri, Samantha Mendoza, Rebecca, Julie and Andrea Jean Nichols, and Patrick Sell; great grandchild, Gabriella Zubiri; sister, Jackie Morales (David); and numerous nephews and nieces.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; parents, Manuel Sr. and Julia Avila; and brothers, Manuel Jr., Russ and Joey Avila.

A rosary will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2016, followed by a requiem mass at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church, 1190 E. Clark Ave. in Santa Maria. Burial will follow at the Santa Maria cemetery.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.