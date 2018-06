Posted on January 12, 2013 | 6:29 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Gloria Brooks Forsyth, 89, formerly of Santa Barbara, died Jan. 10, 2013. She was born Dec. 23, 1923.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17 at the Santa Barbara Cemetery Chapel. Interment to follow on the grounds.

Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels in charge of arrangements.