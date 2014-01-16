Gloria Espinosa of Santa Barbara, 1962-2014

Posted on January 16, 2014 | 8:57 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Gloria Espinosa was a loving daughter, sister, fiancé, aunt and friend. She was taken from her loved ones way to soon.

Gloria Espinosa was born on April 17, 1962, in Santa Barbara, Calif. She was raised and lived in Santa Barbara her whole life.

Gloria passed peacefully on Jan. 9, 2014, with her fiancé by her side.

At a young age she began working while also caring for her siblings, making sure they had everything they needed. Gloria was a hard worker from day one, holding down jobs, sometimes two, and ended her last 25 years of employment at a behavioral health organization.

She helped many individuals on a daily basis who loved her deeply. She has impacted many lives, including her clients, friends and family, always making sure that everyone around her was taken care of.

Gloria enjoyed watching sunsets, taking long drives down the beach, listening to oldies, going to the casino with her fiancé, being around her family and friends, and cooking Sunday night dinner for her daddy. Her legacy will live on in many hearts and will always be remembered as the most compassionate, loving, caring and hardworking woman that she was.

Gloria is survived by her father, Alfonso Espinosa; her fiancé, George Lino; her sisters and brother, Rita Martinez, Rose Ellen Espinosa and Chito Espinosa; and nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Welch-Ryce-Haider downtown chapel. A Rosary will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the church. Interment will be private.

Donations to help with Gloria’s expenses can be made at Chase Bank, account No. 3067899558.