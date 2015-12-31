Gloria Marie Robles of Santa Barbara, 1926-2015

Posted on December 31, 2015 | 3:30 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Gloria Marie Robles of Santa Barbara went home to be with the Lord Dec. 18, 2015, passing peacefully at home.

She was born in Santa Barbara Nov. 15, 1926. She and her two brothers were born into the Flores Family.

Gloria was raised by her grandparents. She attended Lincoln Elementary School and entered the domestic workforce early in life.

She was a very dedicated worker wherever she was employed.

In 1953, Gloria married Alfonso C. Robles in Ventura, Calif. Little did she know that she was now part of the founding families of Santa Barbara. Together they lived in a house on Cota Street.

When Alfonso passed away in 1981, Gloria took in animals to keep her company. She also took in Elmer R. Calderon, her husband's cousin. To Gloria, he was family.

Gloria was very giving to everyone who she crossed paths with. Whether they were bad or good, she loved them all.

Life wasn't all about her — It was always about everybody else.

Gloria is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her two brothers and her favorite cat Tuxedo.

She was thankful to two angels, caregivers Armida Rosenberry and Maria Elena Neverez, for taking care of her in final days.

She was also grateful for another cousin of her late husband, who helped her for the last three years of her life.

"A big thank you to Jack Calderon and his son John Calderon, for always being there," she said before passing away.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Santa Barbara for all its help and Harold Kona, the attorney who was right by Gloria's side and will be forever in her heart.

Services will be held Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016, at 10 a.m. at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel, located at 15 E. Sola Street.