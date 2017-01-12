Gloria Salmeron, formerly of Carpinteria, 1927-2017

Posted on January 12, 2017 | 3:59 p.m.

Gloria Salmeron, 89, formerly of Carpinteria, died on Jan. 10, 2017, in Ventura, CA. Gloria was born on Dec. 29, 1927, in East Chicago, Ill.

When she was a young child, her family returned to GuadalAJara, Jalisco, Mexico. where she spent her early years. The family returned to the United States and eventually settled in Carpinteria.

Gloria worked at the Valley Club in Montecito for many years and worked as a live-in housekeeper, private caretaker and chef for more than 25 years. She also worked for about five years as a teller with the Bank of America.

Gloria was greatly involved in support of St. Joseph Church in Carpinteria, assisting in making flower arrangements for church services and making tamales and other food for the Annual Festival.

She loved gardening and nurturing her plants, enjoyed cooking with her granddaughters and spending quality time with them, and especially loved traveling to Mexico to visit relatives and long-time friends. Gloria loved dancing and enjoyed all types of music especially that of mariachi. She also enjoyed catering for private events.

Gloria is survived by her sons, Charlie Correa and Adolpho R. (Jill) Correa Jr.; granddaughters, Sharlene (Bobby) Gusman, Christy (Tommy) Lopez, Michelle (Javier) Sandoval, Yvonne (Eddie) Salinas, and Dereck Correa; and seven great-grandchildren.

Private viewing will be held on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, from 5-8 p.m. at Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services, 3120 State St., Santa Barbara. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at St. Joseph Church, 1532 Linden Ave., Carpinteria, followed immediately by interment at Calvary Cemetery.

