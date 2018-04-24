Glory Fisher of Santa Barbara

Posted on June 12, 2013 | 5:43 p.m.

Source: Fisher Family

Glory Fisher, who passed away June 4, 2013, taught the chamber music class at Santa Barbara City College for 30 years, accompanied many musicians in Santa Barbara, performed solo and duo piano concerts, was a pianist for the Santa Barbara Symphony, and was a noted piano teacher.

Glory is survived by Robert, her husband of 68 years; Glenn and Randy, her two sons; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Santa Barbara Music Club. Click here for information on how to donate.

Arrangements are by McDermott Crockett & Associates.