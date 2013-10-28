Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 10:26 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Go from Local to International and Back During November’s 1st Thursday

By Kate Schwab for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization | October 28, 2013 | 10:47 a.m.

Visit downtown Santa Barbara for 1st Thursday, an evening filled with free art, culture, music and fun! The Nov. 7 event will include more than three dozen cultural art venues eager to show off new exhibits, artist receptions and live music.

This month sees the welcome return of Santa Barbara's Yes Store at 629 State St., marking its 45th anniversary. The nation's longest-running artisan holiday cooperative kicks off its annual showcase of the finest of Santa Barbara's artisans with a special opening night party on 1st Thursday.

From locally renowned to internationally renowned, swing by Pacific Western Bank at 30 E. Figueroa St. for a glimpse of the intimate sketches and paintings by landscape architect Isabelle Greene.

New venues to 1st Thursday this month include Taste Wine Bar at 26 E. Ortega St., showing the work of artist Scott Burchard, abstracts with a few images representing flora. If you're looking to mix your art viewing with a tasting of a different type, head to Viva Oliva at 207 Paseo Nuevo for a unique showing of the strikingly vibrant abstract expressionist acrylic paintings of local artist Niki Lunn paired with the wonderfully diverse collection of olive oils and balsamics.

If you're in the mood for more "pairings," make your way to Hampstead Village at 1100 State St. for champagne and fine English chocolates from Charbonnel et Walker. After all, how often can one nibble on chocolate that holds a Royal Warrant from Her Majesty the Queen?

While 1st Thursday offers extraordinary exhibits and paintings indoors, be sure to check out the live music and crafts outdoors. Looking for a fun activity for the little ones? Come to Marshalls Patio for the Prince & Fairy Art Contest where kids ages 6 to 10 can enter a piece of art in the annual art contest. Winners of the contest will be chosen to participate in the 61st Annual Holiday Parade on Dec. 6.

At Paseo Nuevo Center Court, you'll find your state champion drum line, aka the San Marcos High School Royals Marching Band. They'll be churning out fun and funk on snares, tenors, bass drums and trash cans. Kids will thrill to the color guards flags a'twirling and may even be invited to pick up sticks and drum along!

All of these attractions and many more are free during 1st Thursday on Nov. 7. With more than three dozen stops on this month's 1st Thursday map, there is sure to be something for everyone.

Click here for more information and a complete listing of the specific programming offered at each gallery, as well as all public performances and interactive exhibits.

— Kate Schwab is the marketing and communications director for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.

 

