Go Light, Go Long: An Evening of Bikepacking Wisdom with Cyclist Michael Gibian

BiciCentro will host its very first Bikepacking Education Night from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 featuring Michael Gibian of Big Pine Bikepacking with local beer, artisan pizza and a benefit raffle.

The is $10, which includes artisan pizza, craft beer and raffle entry. RSVP online by clicking here or at the door.

Big Pine Bikepacking founder Gibian will share his tried-and-true tips for having more fun with less stuff. No fancy bike? No problem! These pointers work with whatever you’ve got, from the humble beater to the purpose-built steed. Whether you’re off to the far corners of the globe or just over to farmer’s market, you’ll learn how to optimize your set-up for a more enjoyable ride.

Join us for a local brew and artisan pizza while we check out personal bikes, new bikes from Velo Pro, and handmade gear from Porcelain Rocket and JPaks. Swap stories and share routes with a friendly mix of local riders and cycling experts.

A brief multimedia presentation will illustrate a few of Gibian’s past expeditions, including this year’s Oregon Outback ride. Then watch Gibian walk the talk as he unpacks a fully-loaded bike and shares the whats, whys and hows of his method.

The evening will end with a short planning session for an S24O (sub 24-hour overnight) with Gibian. Hope to see you there!

Our partners: BiciCentro, Velo Pro, Bicycle Bobs, SBMTV, Porcelain Rocket, JPaks, Global Good Impact and more.

