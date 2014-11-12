Monday, June 18 , 2018, 7:25 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Go Light, Go Long: An Evening of Bikepacking Wisdom with Cyclist Michael Gibian

By Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition | November 12, 2014 | 6:52 a.m.

BiciCentro will host its very first Bikepacking Education Night from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 featuring Michael Gibian of Big Pine Bikepacking with local beer, artisan pizza and a benefit raffle.

The is $10, which includes artisan pizza, craft beer and raffle entry. RSVP online by clicking here or at the door.

Big Pine Bikepacking founder Gibian will share his tried-and-true tips for having more fun with less stuff. No fancy bike? No problem! These pointers work with whatever you’ve got, from the humble beater to the purpose-built steed. Whether you’re off to the far corners of the globe or just over to farmer’s market, you’ll learn how to optimize your set-up for a more enjoyable ride.

Join us for a local brew and artisan pizza while we check out personal bikes, new bikes from Velo Pro, and handmade gear from Porcelain Rocket and JPaks. Swap stories and share routes with a friendly mix of local riders and cycling experts.

A brief multimedia presentation will illustrate a few of Gibian’s past expeditions, including this year’s Oregon Outback ride. Then watch Gibian walk the talk as he unpacks a fully-loaded bike and shares the whats, whys and hows of his method.

The evening will end with a short planning session for an S24O (sub 24-hour overnight) with Gibian. Hope to see you there!

Our partners: BiciCentro, Velo Pro, Bicycle Bobs, SBMTV, Porcelain Rocket, JPaks, Global Good Impact and more.

The Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition, founded in 1991, is a countywide bicycling advocacy organization with projects that increase awareness, promote education, reduce accidents, and in general make it easier and more fun for us all to bicycle. Click here for more information.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 