Go Red Campaign Targets Heart Disease in Women

Santa Barbara Go Red For Women Luncheon Raises Awareness About

Women and Cardiovascular Disease



The American Heart Association hosted its annual Santa Barbara Go Red For Women Luncheon with the goal of raising awareness about the risk of cardiovascular disease among women. The luncheon included a health expo and program at Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort.

The Go Red Campaign is sponsored nationally by Macy’s and locally by Cottage Health, Sansum Clinic, Montecito Bank & Trust, Paseo Nuevo Shops and Restaurants, OnQ Financial, Pacific Western Bank and Union Bank.

The crucial funds generated at the Santa Barbara Go Red For Women Luncheon will be used to support research and initiatives that promote prevention, treatment, community outreach and improved patient care in areas related to heart attack, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases.

Cardiovascular disease and stroke are the nation’s No. 1 and No. 5 health threat to both men and women. To combat these statistics, the AHA is invested in 272 cardiovascular-related research projects at California institutions and continues to focus on the needs in our local communities.

The annual Go Red For Women campaign raises awareness that heart disease is the No. 1 health threat to women, and encourages them to take preventive measures to reduce their risk.

The movement harnesses the energy, passion and power women have to band together and collectively wipe out heart disease. It also gives them the tools they need to lead a heart-healthy life.

On a national level, the Go Red For Women movement has resulted in 650,000 women’s lives being saved over the last 10 years.

The 2018 Santa Barbara Go Red For Women Luncheon will be held Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, at the Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort.

Janet Garufis, president and CEO of Montecito Bank and Trust, and Holly Gagnon, CEO of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Chumash Enterprises, will serve as co-chairs of the event.

For more information about the 2018 luncheon, visit goredsb.heart.org.



— Tamara White for Santa Barbara American Heart Association.