Go Red for Women Luncheon Aims to Drive Stake Into Heart Disease

The American Heart Association wants women on the Central Coast to know that our mothers, daughters, sisters and friends are at risk. Heart disease and stroke kills about one woman every 80 seconds — more than all cancers combined.

The good news is, 80 percent of cardiac events may be prevented with education and lifestyle changes.

Santa Barbara community members can be part of the change to end heart disease at the 23rd annual Go Red for Women Luncheon, noon Friday, Feb. 8, at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

For more than a decade, Go Red for Women has fought for equal health opportunities for women. Attendees wear red, share stories of survival and advocate for more research and swifter action for women's heart and brain health.

More than 500 men and women will gather at the event and spend the day learning about heart disease and stroke, and what they can do to reduce their risk factors. Go Red for Women will begin with a Health Expo at 10:30 a.m., followed by the luncheon and program.

This year’s program will feature local resident and heart transplant survivor Thomas Johansen. A Realtor with Village Properties, Johansen was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy in 2012, just a few days before Christmas.

For an active, healthy man, he contemplated what a diagnosis like this meant for his future. For nearly five years, he fought the disease and continued to live a full life.

Then in April 2017, he awoke one morning with ventricular attacks. He spent the next two months in and out of the hospital as his life was turned upside down.

Despite all his efforts, Johansen learned the disease had become more aggressive and he now needed a new heart. For two weeks, he met with 50 doctors on the Transplant Board and endured daily procedures.

When he was finally approved and added to the list, he was No. 34 in line and was told the wait time could be two-to-three years. The biggest concern, though, was that in order to move up the list and get the heart he needed, his condition had to get even worse.

“So I kept living. I socialized with friends and worked to keep myself busy,” Johansen said. “I knew I had to get worse; I just hoped that I wouldn’t die doing it.”

The day Johansen moved up the list, he suffered 72 ventricular attacks and his heart stopped beating. Saved by a defibrillator and now in critical condition, he was moved up to number four and admitted to the hospital to wait.

Sitting in his hospital room for eight weeks waiting for a new heart, tethered to his bed by the SWAN catheter required to be transplant-ready, Johansen relied physically and emotionally on the nurses taking care of him.

“We would laugh a lot and joke with each other. To me they were like family,” he said. “What those nurses do is beyond belief. They breathe life into patients. And they do it with such ease.”

For many patients like Johansen, the cardiac nurses are quite literally their lifeline. And this year, five cardiac nurses from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and one from Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital will be honored at the luncheon along with Johansen.

Nominated by their peers, the AHA and the Santa Barbara community will pay tribute to the work and dedication of Marsha Griggs, Sharon Morley, Zaida Pascual, Gary Tartar, Sue Weingartner and Samantha Yim.

The annual Go Red for Women campaign raises awareness that heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women, and encourages them to take preventive measures to reduce their risk.

The movement harnesses the energy, passion and power women have to band together and collectively wipe out heart disease. It also gives them the tools they need to lead a heart-healthy life.

On a national level, the Go Red for Women movement has resulted in 650,000 women’s lives being saved over the last 10 years.

For more information, visit GoRedSB.heart.org.

— Donna Romani for the American Heart Association.