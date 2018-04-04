Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 1:36 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Go Red For Women Luncheon Co-chairs Named

By Donna Romani for the American Heart Association | September 10, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Janet Garufis, chairman/CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust, and Jill Fonte, public information officer/director of marketing for Sansum Clinic, will co-chair the Santa Barbara 2018 Go Red for Women Luncheon.

Go Red for Women event will begin with a Health Expo at 10:30 a.m., followed by the luncheon and program at noon on Friday, Feb. 9, at Bacara Resort & Spa in Santa Barbara.

The 2018 campaign marks the 22nd anniversary of the Annual Santa Barbara Go Red For Women Luncheon, which is sponsored nationally by Macy’s and CVS.

The Go Red For Women campaign raises awareness that heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women, and encourages women to take preventive measures to reduce risk.

The movement harnesses the energy, and power women have to band together and wipe out heart disease. It also gives them the tools they need to lead a heart-healthy life. Nationally, the Go Red For Women effort has resulted in 650,000 women’s lives being saved over the last 10 years.

Garufis joined Montecito Bank & Trust in 2004 and was promoted to president/CEO in 2006. Her community service highlights include serving as a trustee, board member, board president and/or co-chair for an array of organizations and foundations.

She is a member of the American Heart Association’s Circle of Red and sits on the Go Red For Women luncheon committee.

Fonte has been responsible for developing and executing Sansum Clinic’s marketing strategy, and managing the overall branding and promotion of clinic programs and services since 2010.

She Jill has been an active board member for the American Heart Association’s Central Coast Division since 2011. Additionally, she is a Circle of Red member, and is on the Go Red For Women luncheon committee.

The Go Red for Women Luncheon executive team is responsible for the success of the event and is made up of area business and community leaders. This year’s team includes Garufis, Fonte, Linda le Brock, George Leis and David Edelman.

The 2018 Santa Barbara Go Red For Women Luncheon is sponsored by Cottage Heart and Vascular Center, Paseo Nuevo, Sansum Clinic, Montecito Bank & Trust, Radius Group Commercial Real Estate, First American Title, OnQ Financial, and Village Properties.

Ticket and sponsorship information are available. For information, visit GoRedSB.org or contact Angela Miller-Bevan, 963-8862, or email [email protected]

— Donna Romani for the American Heart Association.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 