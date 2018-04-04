Go Red For Women Luncheon Co-chairs Named

Janet Garufis, chairman/CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust, and Jill Fonte, public information officer/director of marketing for Sansum Clinic, will co-chair the Santa Barbara 2018 Go Red for Women Luncheon.

Go Red for Women event will begin with a Health Expo at 10:30 a.m., followed by the luncheon and program at noon on Friday, Feb. 9, at Bacara Resort & Spa in Santa Barbara.

The 2018 campaign marks the 22nd anniversary of the Annual Santa Barbara Go Red For Women Luncheon, which is sponsored nationally by Macy’s and CVS.

The Go Red For Women campaign raises awareness that heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women, and encourages women to take preventive measures to reduce risk.

The movement harnesses the energy, and power women have to band together and wipe out heart disease. It also gives them the tools they need to lead a heart-healthy life. Nationally, the Go Red For Women effort has resulted in 650,000 women’s lives being saved over the last 10 years.

Garufis joined Montecito Bank & Trust in 2004 and was promoted to president/CEO in 2006. Her community service highlights include serving as a trustee, board member, board president and/or co-chair for an array of organizations and foundations.

She is a member of the American Heart Association’s Circle of Red and sits on the Go Red For Women luncheon committee.

Fonte has been responsible for developing and executing Sansum Clinic’s marketing strategy, and managing the overall branding and promotion of clinic programs and services since 2010.

She Jill has been an active board member for the American Heart Association’s Central Coast Division since 2011. Additionally, she is a Circle of Red member, and is on the Go Red For Women luncheon committee.

The Go Red for Women Luncheon executive team is responsible for the success of the event and is made up of area business and community leaders. This year’s team includes Garufis, Fonte, Linda le Brock, George Leis and David Edelman.

The 2018 Santa Barbara Go Red For Women Luncheon is sponsored by Cottage Heart and Vascular Center, Paseo Nuevo, Sansum Clinic, Montecito Bank & Trust, Radius Group Commercial Real Estate, First American Title, OnQ Financial, and Village Properties.

Ticket and sponsorship information are available. For information, visit GoRedSB.org or contact Angela Miller-Bevan, 963-8862, or email [email protected]

— Donna Romani for the American Heart Association.