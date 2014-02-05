Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 6:23 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Go Red at Wine Cask and Support the American Heart Association

By Jennifer Zacharias for Wine Cask | February 5, 2014 | 7:23 a.m.

This February, Wine Cask is giving back to the local chapter of American Heart Association in support of National Heart Month and Go Red for Women, a campaign to help eradicate heart disease in women.

Through its Charity Lunch Promotion, Wine Cask is donating 10 percent of guests’ checks to the Santa Barbara chapter of American Heart Association throughout the month when guests mention the organization to their servers.

The local chapter of the American Heart Association will be hosting its annual luncheon, Go Red for Women, on Feb. 14. This luncheon and larger campaign will teach women about their risks for heart disease and garner support for additional research for the prevention and treatment of heart disease. In addition, National Wear Red Day this Friday, is a campaign raising funds and awareness about heart disease, which is the No. 1 killer of women in the United States.

Wine Cask is proud to partner with the American Heart Association, and offers several healthy menu options, including the Santorini Salad, made with marinated chicken medallion drizzled in olive oil with butter lettuce, avocado, pine nuts and diced tomatoes. Guests can enjoy delicious salads and more while dually giving back to American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women.

Dine on Executive Chef Brandon Hughes’ heart healthy fare at Wine Cask this month and support the American Heart Association. Click here to find out more about the American Heart Association’s notable efforts.

Wine Cask is located at 813 Anacapa St. in downtown Santa Barbara in the historic El Paseo complex, and offers the best of all worlds to enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner in a stylishly relaxed setting. Our passion is serving great food, providing the highest caliber of service and bringing back the comfort and nostalgia of one of Santa Barbara’s favorite restaurants to our patrons.

For more information, click here or call 805.966.9463.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Wine Cask.

 
