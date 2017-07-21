Go to Hale Film Series 2: ‘7 Worlds Collide/The Sun Came Out’

Rock ‘n roll fan and music lover Hale Milgrim is back with another series of evenings featuring rare concert footage and insider stories. Join Hale for a visual, musical journey over the last 50 years complete with his insights, commentary and illumination.

On Friday, Aug. 11, Hale will showcase the 7 Worlds Collide/The Sun Came Out concert films. Shows begin at 6:57 p.m. sharp; doors open at 6:27 p.m. at the Lobero Theatre.

Crowded House frontman Neil Finn has recorded many successful solo albums as well as assembled musicians for the 7 Worlds Collide project.

The project is a live recording and concert film culled from a series of five shows recorded at the St James Theatre in New Zealand in 2001.

Viewers can watch for Radiohead's Ed O’Brien and Phil Selway; Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder; The Smiths’ Johnny Marr; Wilco's Jeff Tweedy, Glenn Kotche, John Stirratt and Pat Sansone.

Plus, KT Tunstall, Tim Finn, Liam Finn, and more Finns, and Hale’s patented Quips & Clips. Content is subject to change.

Milgrim’s own musical journey started behind the counter at Isla Vista’s Discount Records, and has spiraled upward through a succession of positions at major record labels, leading to a stint as president/CEO of Capitol Records.

Since returning to Santa Barbara with his wife Anne, he has continued to work and support local music, including Sings Like Hell, and hosted a Sunday radio show, Go to Hale, which aired for over six years on KTYD.

Seating is general admission. There will be so be pre-show refreshments and memorabilia sale as well as offereings from Lobero LIVE and KTYD on the Esplanade. Proceeds from these sales benefit live music at the Lobero Theatre.

Tickets for the Go To Hale Film Series 2 are on sale now at the Lobero Box Office at Lobero.org or by calling 963-0761. Single tickets are $17.50 each.

Go to Hale enjoys sponsorship from KTYD 99.9 FM. Lobero LIVE is sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, the Santa Barbara Independent and KCSB 91.9 FM, funded in part by the Events and Festivals Program using funds provided by the city of Santa Barbara in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission.

— Angie Bertucci for Lobero Theatre.