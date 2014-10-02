Friday, April 6 , 2018, 9:58 pm | Mostly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Go Wild at Wine Cask and Support the Santa Barbara Zoo

By Jennifer Zacharias for Wine Cask | October 2, 2014 | 12:34 p.m.

This fall, go “wild” and treat yourself to lunch at Wine Cask while supporting the Santa Barbara Zoo.

Throughout the month of October, Wine Cask is partnering with the Santa Barbara Zoo through their Charity Lunch Promotion, and will donate 10 percent of guests’ checks when they mention the local nonprofit organization.

“Wine Cask is committed to giving back to the community by supporting our local nonprofits,” said Mitchell Sjerven, co-owner of Wine Cask. “This month we are proud to partner with the Santa Barbara Zoo to help ensure its standing as the being one of the most beautiful zoo’s in the world.”

The Santa Barbara Zoo is dedicated to the preservation, conservation and enhancement of the natural world and its living treasures through education, research and recreation. Located on 30 acres of botanic gardens, the Santa Barbara Zoo is home to nearly 500 individual animals in open, naturalistic habitats. It is accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, representing the highest level of animal care, and participates in AZA endangered species programs for Asian elephant, California condor, Channel Island fox and Western lowland gorilla, among others.

Timed perfectly with the zoo’s Member Appreciation Month, Wine Cask is also pleased to extend its gratitude and support these local initiatives that will benefit the Santa Barbara Zoo.

Make a date for lunch at Wine Cask and indulge in delectable dishes like the grilled salmon with ratatouille and citrus vinaigrette, or one of our favorite flatbreads like our spinach and ricotta flatbread with roasted garlic, pine nuts and olive oil. Take a long lunch break and enjoy lunch at Wine Cask, while giving back to the Santa Barbara community by supporting the Santa Barbara Zoo. Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Zoo.

Wine Cask is located in downtown Santa Barbara in the historic El Paseo complex, and offers the best of all worlds to enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner in a stylishly relaxed setting. Its passion is serving great food, providing the highest caliber of service and bringing back the comfort and nostalgia of one of Santa Barbara’s favorite restaurants to our patrons. Wine Cask is located at 813 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara. Click here for more information, or call 805.966.9463.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Wine Cask.

 
