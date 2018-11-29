Goalkeeper Carolina Koceman Plays Solid Game in Santa Barbara Loss

Girls Soccer

Santa Barbara High goalkeeper Carolina Koceman played a tremendous game, making nine saves against a strong Ventura team.

The Cougars managed to get one shot past her after a short clearance by the Dons, and that was the difference as Ventura took the non-league match, 1-0, on Wednesday night.

"Koceman was rock solid for us," said Santa Barbara coach Silas Fallstitch. "On a night we conceded 10 corners and 18 shots, we allowed only one goal."

The goal came in the 64th minute after a Ventura cross was deflected into the 18-yard box. Santa Barbara tried to clear the ball but Ventura held it at the top of the box and scored.

Fallstitch praised the defending of senior Destiny Brown and sophomores Lizzie Goss and Brianna Lopez.

"They were influential in keeping the game tight," he said.

Santa Barbara plays its first home game on Friday against Canyon at San Marcos at least 6:30 p.m.





