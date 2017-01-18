Girls Soccer
Goals Come Fast for Laguna Blanca Girls
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 18, 2017 | 4:58 p.m.
Laguna Blanca went goal crazy on Wednesday, blowing out Ojai Valley School 11-0 in a Condor League girls soccer game.
Kelly Bickett registered a hat trick in the first 10 minutes and Julia Fay scored four goals for the Owls.
Audrey Murphy, Grace MacNeil, Bella Gavasse, and Kendall White each scored one goal.
Laguna next plays against Oak Grove on Saturday.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.