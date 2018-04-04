Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 2:57 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

GoFundMe Accounts Created for Santa Barbara Man Injured by High-Voltage Power Line

Tony Easbey, a Dos Pueblos High School graduate, suffered serious burns from a 16,000-volt line brought down by a tree branch

GoFundMe accounts has been established for Tony Easbey, a Dos Pueblos High School graduate who was seriously injured Tuesday by a 16,000-volt power line that was brought down by a falling tree branch. Click to view larger
GoFundMe accounts has been established for Tony Easbey, a Dos Pueblos High School graduate who was seriously injured Tuesday by a 16,000-volt power line that was brought down by a falling tree branch. (Contributed photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | September 7, 2017 | 10:19 p.m.

Family and friends of a 25-year-old Santa Barbara man who was critically injured early Tuesday by high-voltage power line are seeking financial help to support his medical care and other expenses as he undergoes treatment in a Los Angeles hospital.

Tony Easbey, a Dos Pueblos High School alumnus, suffered major burns when he came in contact with a 16,000-volt line that was brought down by a falling tree branch damaged in Sunday's “microburst” storm.

He was immediately taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and transported to a burn center in Los Angeles.

A GoFundMe account has been created by his family.

Santa Barbara resident Harlie Griffin is Easbey’s friend who also created the GoFundMe page

“He is mobile, and none of the burns got to his face — he can speak and is conscious,” Griffin said on Thursday. “We aren’t entirely sure of the severity of his burns. When we FaceTimed him (on Wednesday night), he was wrapped from head to toe in gauze.

"It’s going to be at least two months of reconstructive surgery and skin grafts to help the damage. His recovery is going to take longer.”

Easbey was wearing a back brace from a former injury when he was struck, according to Griffin. 

“He’s out of work and he was also hurt before (Tuesday’s injuries),” Griffin said. “He’s going to need help getting through the medical bills, paying for food, life and rent. I keep in contact with him.”

“Tony is a person that will go out of his way to help someone,” Griffin said. “He has a lot of people who are waiting for him. He is a Santa Barbara local.”

Santa Barbara City Fire Department crews responded shortly after midnight to a call of a tree fire on the 700 block of San Pascual Street.

Fire Capt. Steve Berman said when emergency personnel arrived on scene, crews saw a man and woman pulling something, and it was an injured person.

Amanda Schneiderman, 22, and her boyfriend, Shaun Siemer, 31, both Santa Barbara residents, live nearby the scene and rescued the hurt man.

“We heard a loud crash and saw bright, white lights,” Schneiderman said. “We ran as fast as we could. The embers were sparking up the branches.”

Schneiderman went to the other side of the fallen tree and saw a man on the ground. She ran towards Easbey and dragged him by his arm. Her boyfriend also assisted in moving the man away from the large branch and live power lines.

“He was convulsing, and his eyes were open,” Schneiderman said. “He was making a low humming noise. We pulled him from the danger, and the paramedics and Fire Department took over.”

Schneiderman has spoken with Easbey’s family members. 

“He is conscious and recovering, but it’s going to take a long time and a lot of surgeries,” she said. 

When asked if Schneiderman sustained injuries, she said “a few scratches.”

“It was an immediate reaction,” Schneiderman said. “It was a situation when there was no time to think about fear or your own well-being. Someone was in trouble, and something needed to be done immediately.” 

The couple also had come to help two people and their dog on Sunday after another branch from the tree fell on their vehicle, Schneiderman said.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

