Local News

Account Set Up to Help Outdoor School Staff Replace Belongings Lost in Fire

An estimated 90 percent of the Rancho Alegre buildings were destroyed by the Whittier Fire on Saturday

The Outdoor School at Rancho Alegre lost most of its buildings to the Whittier Fire which started Saturday and burned almost 11,000 acres as of Monday night.
The Outdoor School at Rancho Alegre lost most of its buildings to the Whittier Fire which started Saturday and burned almost 11,000 acres as of Monday night.  (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | July 10, 2017 | 10:20 p.m.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help The Outdoor School at Rancho Alegre. 

Buildings at the Outdoor School and the Boy Scout camp at Rancho Alegre burned Saturday in the early hours of the Whittier Fire, which ignited along Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma.

Most of the Rancho Alegre buildings reportedly burned to the ground, except for the main dining room.

The 213-acre site is the home of the Boy Scouts of America’​s Los Padres Council, and this year marks the 52nd year that the scouts have been camping at Rancho Alegre, at 2680 Highway 154 across from Cachuma.

 

The Outdoor School serves more than 4,000 fifth-grade and sixth-grade students each year, hosting day trips and overnight and multi-day outdoor education programs aimed at nurturing community and environmental stewardship.

The Whittier Fire erupted around 1:40 p.m. Saturday near Camp Whittier, at 2400 Highway 154. The cause of the wildfire is under investigation but authorities say it may have been sparked by a car fire.

About 11,000 acres burned as of Monday evening and the fire destroyed 20 structures, including eight residences and 12 outbuildings, according to the U.S. Forest Service. 

The Outdoor School at Rancho Alegre and Boy Scout camp lost about 90 percent of its buildings in the Whittier Fire.
The Outdoor School at Rancho Alegre and Boy Scout camp lost about 90 percent of its buildings in the Whittier Fire.  (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The Whittier Fire burned quickly through the Highway 154 corridor Saturday and mostly destroyed The Outdoor School at Rancho Alegre.
The Whittier Fire burned quickly through the Highway 154 corridor Saturday and mostly destroyed The Outdoor School at Rancho Alegre.  (Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)
