Account Set Up to Help Outdoor School Staff Replace Belongings Lost in Fire

An estimated 90 percent of the Rancho Alegre buildings were destroyed by the Whittier Fire on Saturday

Buildings at the Outdoor School and the Boy Scout camp at Rancho Alegre burned Saturday in the early hours of the Whittier Fire, which ignited along Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma.

Most of the Rancho Alegre buildings reportedly burned to the ground, except for the main dining room.

The 213-acre site is the home of the Boy Scouts of America’​s Los Padres Council, and this year marks the 52nd year that the scouts have been camping at Rancho Alegre, at 2680 Highway 154 across from Cachuma.

The Outdoor School serves more than 4,000 fifth-grade and sixth-grade students each year, hosting day trips and overnight and multi-day outdoor education programs aimed at nurturing community and environmental stewardship.

The Whittier Fire erupted around 1:40 p.m. Saturday near Camp Whittier, at 2400 Highway 154. The cause of the wildfire is under investigation but authorities say it may have been sparked by a car fire.

About 11,000 acres burned as of Monday evening and the fire destroyed 20 structures, including eight residences and 12 outbuildings, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

