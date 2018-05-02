GoFundMe Created to Help La Cumbre Jr. High Teacher Injured in Sulfuric Acid Spill

Kim Ramirez is being treated for serious chemical burns at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles

The Santa Barbara teacher injured in a sulfuric acid spill Monday is reportedly in stable condition at the Grossman Burn Center.

Kim Ramirez, a science teacher at La Cumbre Junior High School, suffered major injuries in what authorities described as a 1-quart spill in a science lab classroom.

She was transported to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and then airlifted to the Los Angeles-area burn center.

No students were in the classroom at the time, but the school evacuated the main building during the hazardous materials clean-up.

Ramirez' husband, Christopher Greely, released a statement through the Santa Barbara Unified School District Wednesday.

“Our family appreciates the effort of Kim’s colleague who rushed to her aid in diluting the acid with water from the eye hose to help minimize injury,” he wrote.

“We further want to thank the Santa Barbara Fire Department, medical professionals at Cottage Hospital and the Grossman Burn Center, our colleagues and those that have shared their well wishes. Ms. Ramirez’s number one concern is to make sure her students know that she is doing well and will update them on her progress.”

Santa Barbara Unified School District spokeswoman Lauren Bianchi Klemann said Ramirez was in stable condition.

A GoFundMe account created to pay for Ramirez' medical expenses raised more than $18,000 as of Friday, surpassing the goal of $15,000.

According to an update on the account page, Ramirez suffered significant chemical burns and is expected to need multiple surgeries.

“While she is focused on getting through this experience, Kim would like you to know that she’s keeping a high spirit and is so thankful for all of the concern and support she has and continues to receive,” the update said.

