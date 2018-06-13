Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 12:31 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

GoFundMe Page Launched to Help Family of Airman Killed On Highway 1

Airman 1st Class Tyler Leidholdt died Monday, leaving his wife, Natasha, who is 8 months pregnant

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of Airman 1st Class Tyler Leidholdt —seen with his wife, Natasha. He was killed Monday when he was struck by a bus on Highway 1 near the Vandenberg Air Force Base main entrance. Click to view larger
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of Airman 1st Class Tyler Leidholdt —seen with his wife, Natasha. He was killed Monday when he was struck by a bus on Highway 1 near the Vandenberg Air Force Base main entrance. (GoFundMe photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 6:00 p.m. | February 22, 2018 | 1:19 p.m.

A GoFundMe page has been started for the wife and unborn child of a Vandenberg Air Force Base security forces member struck and killed Monday in an odd incident. 

Airman 1st Class Tyler Leidholdt, 24, who was assigned to the 30th Security Forces Squadron at Vandenberg, died after being struck by a bus traveling in the southbound lanes of Highway 1 near Timber Lane, the California Highway Patrol said. 

CHP officers initially suspected the pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver, and had asked the public for information about the incident. 

However, video evidence later revealed Leidholdt was lying in the lane when he was struck by The Breeze Bus, a commuter bus system operated by the contractor that runs Santa Maria Area Transit.

The bus driver, Manuel Ortiz Jr., 60, of Santa Maria, remained at the scene of the incident, the CHP said.

Despite reports saying otherwise, Leidholdt did not have a vehicle near the scene, and the CHP remained mum Wednesday about the circumstances that led the airman to be on the highway.

“The investigating officer is still trying to decipher all the details that we have, and it’s unclear at this point,” Officer Joel Asmussen said. 

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Coroner’s Bureau will determine whether Leidholdt was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Airman 1st Class Tyler Leidholdt and his wife, Natasha, announce the upcoming birth of a son. She is 8 months pregnant with a child they’ve named Jax. The CHP says it is still investigating the accident. Click to view larger
Airman 1st Class Tyler Leidholdt and his wife, Natasha, announce the upcoming birth of a son. She is 8 months pregnant with a child they've named Jax. The CHP says it is still investigating the accident. (GoFundMe photo)

“Tyler was a caring son, loving husband and a soon-to-be father,” the GoFundMe page says. “He was always full of life and excited for the adventures that his little family was about to embark on.”

Leidholdt had spent 18 months in the Air Force and been at Vandenberg since May. He reportedly grew up near Long Beach, California, and played for the Lakewood High School baseball team. 

A vigil was planned for Wednesday night at the high school.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date, Vandenberg official said. 

Leidholdt’s wife, Natasha, is eight months pregnant with a son they named Jax. 

The GoFundMe page aimed to raise $5,000, but had collected more $11,610 as of Thursday afternoon. 

A message on the GoFundMe page reads:

“Losing a husband so soon in life is heartbreaking, but we know that Tyler will be watching over his two angels here on earth, knowing that their son will grow up to be an amazing image/role model of him.”

A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Base Chapel. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

