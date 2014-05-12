Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 9:59 pm | Mostly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Tom Bolton: Flying in My Father’s Footsteps Aboard a Vintage B-24 Bomber

Noozhawk’s executive editor gets a glimpse back in time at his dad’s wartime experiences, courtesy of the Collings Foundation’s Wings of Freedom Tour

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | May 12, 2014 | 11:00 p.m.

Sitting on a hard bench — half standing, really — I exchange glances with the young woman strapped in closely beside me.

I can tell she’s not sure what she’s gotten herself into, and although my heart is racing a bit, the certainty of my own mission is clear.

We’re surrounded by tubing and cables and an odd mix of military hardware, and the smell of aircraft exhaust hangs in the hot air.

Our ears are filled with the heavy hum of four powerful piston engines cranked up to near full throttle, and we wait.

We’re facing rearward toward a glass turret, while on each side a replica .50-caliber M2 Browning machine gun pokes out of a gaping rectangular opening that is unencumbered by glass.

It’s Monday afternoon, and we are at the end of Runway 25 at the Santa Barbara Airport, ensconced in the rear of a B-24J Liberator bomber, waiting for a trip in what aptly could be called a time machine.

As a child growing up, and in the ensuing years, I’d occasionally heard the stories from my father, who was a B-24 pilot in World War II, stationed in southern Italy.

I’d seen the posters on the wall, and the vintage black-and-white photographs, but they were from a time before I was born, one that never seemed quite real.

Like so many of his generation, my dad didn’t talk much about the war. He’d answer questions if asked, but he wasn’t one to bask in past glory.

Looking to the rear of the B-24, machine guns are visible on each side. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)

We lost him last year, his body finally giving out after 92 years. A good life well lived, including answering the call of duty as so many of his generation did.

And now, here I am, given the chance to share an experience, in a very small way, that my dad had 70 years ago.

The experience is courtesy of the Collings Foundation’s Wings of Freedom Tour, which brought the B-24 — with the moniker “Witchcraft” — to Santa Barbara, along with a B-17, a B-25 and a P-51.

The bulky bomber, which saw service with the RAF before ending up in the Indian Air Force, shudders slightly as the pilot eases off the brakes and sends the vintage warbird rumbling down the runway.

Soon the ground falls away, and we are cruising along the Santa Barbara coastline. The day couldn’t be more beautiful.

The Santa Barbara coastline is visible off the left wing of the B-24 “Witchcraft.” (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)

Unlike a commercial airliner, there is no real separation from the elements — the noise, the air, the smells are all right there in your face.

I can’t help but wonder what it was like for my dad and the crews who flew bombing missions against the German Nazis. Certainly their conditions were not this bucolic.

My dad was a young man in his early 20s — about my son’s age — when he answered the call of duty. It’s hard for me to imagine.

Once airborne, we are free to make our way around the cramped interior of the B-24. A narrow catwalk leads across the bomb bay toward the cockpit, where two pilots ably guide the vintage aircraft. I look over their shoulders at an instrument array full of gauges.

Next, I make my way, on hands and knees, to the bombardier’s glass turret, which offers perhaps the most spectacular view in the aircraft.

Russell K. Bolton Jr. in his later years.
1st Lt. Russell K. Bolton Jr. was a B-24 pilot in World War II.

One of my fellow passengers — 91-year-old Larry Crandell, known widely as “Mr. Santa Barbara” — had recently regaled me with stories of his wartime service as a B-24 bombardier. He sits near the front of the aircraft, seemingly deep in thought.

The minutes are racing by as I make my way back toward the rear of the plane, feeling like I’m lost in another time. Then two bells ring, signaling us to quickly find our seats for landing.

I watch as the runway races up to meet our plane, and with a thump we are back on the ground and taxiing back toward the terminal.

I can’t help but think of my father — 1st Lt. Russell K. Bolton Jr. — and wonder what he would have thought of this flight of fancy.

I see his name painted on the outside of the B-24 along with his assignment — 484th Bomb Group, 827th Bomb Squadron.

I feel proud, and somehow know he’d be happy.

F.Y.I.

The Wings of Freedom aircraft will be on display at Atlantic Aviation, 404 Moffett Place, until noon Wednesday.

Russell Bolton’s name is among hundreds painted on the side of the B-24 “Witchcraft.” (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)

Ground tours will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children under 12.

World War II veterans can tour without charge.

Flights aboard the aircraft also available for a fee, which supports the efforts of the nonprofit Collings Foundation.

A 30-minute flight aboard the B-17 or B-24 is $450. Flights in the P-51 are $2,200 for 30 minutes or $3,200 for an hour.

Reservations and information on flight experiences are available by calling 800.568.8924.

Click here for information about The Collings Foundation and the Wings of Freedom Tour.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 