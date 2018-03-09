Going Once, Going Twice — Carpinteria Kids Auction Coming Up

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County is asking community members to save the date for its 34th Annual Carpinteria Kids Auction, 5-9 p.m. Saturday, May 19.

This year, the Carpinteria Club is celebrating by honoring local educators from the past and present. The evening will include food and auction items.

“This event brings the entire Carpinteria community out in full force to support our organization,” said CEO Michael Baker.

Those interested can reserve a table or a seat, or donate a silent or live auction item. To register, visit: https://www.unitedbg.org/events/carpinteria-kids-benefit-dinner-auction/ or call 681-1315 for more information.

For more about the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, visit www.unitedbg.org.

— Tina Ballue for United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County.