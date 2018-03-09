Going Places? Apply for Passport at Post Office Fair

To facilitate the process for getting a passport, the Santa Barbara Main Post Office will hold a passport fair 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, March 26, at 836 Anacapa St.

Extra staff will be on hand to speed up the process, and no appointment is necessary. Applicants can have their passport photo taken at the event for $15.

It is recommended that customers fill out forms ahead of time. Application forms and information on the costs and how to apply for a passport book and/or passport card can be found at www.usps.com/passport orwww.travel.state.gov/passport.

Customers also can get passport information by phone, in English and Spanish, by calling the National Passport Information Center toll-free, 877-487-2778.



To apply for a passport, applicants will need to bring:



» Valid form of photo identification, such as a current valid driver’s license, government ID or military photo ID.



» Certified copy of birth certificate issued by the state in which they were born (hospital-issued birth certificates not acceptable); or an original certificate of naturalization, or their old passport.

— Meiko S. Patton for USPS.