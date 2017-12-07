Gold Coast Classic Girls Basketball Tournament Cancelled

Girls Basketball

Tournament officials announced Thursday morning that they were cancelling the Gold Coast Classic girls basketball tournament at San Marcos and Rio Mesa because of problems associated with the Thomas Fire.

The four-day tournament was scheduled to begin on Wednesday. Officials postponed all games that day and hoped they could play on Thursday. But with the fire continuing to spread, officials decided it was in the best interest of everyone to call off the tournament,

"The Oxnard District is closed all week and the Santa Barbara Unified District is closed today and we do not know what the situation with the SB Unified will be tomorrow," Aaron Solis, tournament director at the San Marcos venue, said in an email to coaches and the media. "The air quality is extremely unhealthy and it is expected it will not clear up for a few days. In addition, the 101 has been closed off and on last night/this morning.

"We were attempting to have some pool-play type games, with teams that were available to play, but with the additional factors of more school closures and air quality, it became necessary to cancel all games."

Solis went on to say: "We feel for our friends in the Ventura County area and we feel for those of you who have players directly effected by the fire. Thank you to Santa Barbara High, who has already sent a van-load of clothes down to Ventura High to help out families there."

Also cancelled is the SBCC men's basketball tournament. Eight teams were scheduled to play Thursday through Saturday (Dec. 7-9).

SBCC shut down its campus to all activities through Saturday.

The women's basketball game between UC Santa Barbara and Loyola Marymount, scheduled for Thursday night at the Thunderdome was cancelled. There is no make-up date for the game.

The Westmont men's home basketball game against Bethesda on Saturday night was called off.

The poor air quality caused by the fire forced Dos Pueblos High to move its Friday home basketball game against San Luis Obispo to Saturday at San Luis Obispo

DP's boys soccer match at Carpinteria on Saturdayd and the wrestling team's tournament at Camarillo were both cancelled.

