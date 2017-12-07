Monday, April 16 , 2018, 12:32 pm | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Basketball

Gold Coast Classic Girls Basketball Tournament Cancelled

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 7, 2017 | 8:22 a.m.

Tournament officials announced Thursday morning that they were cancelling the Gold Coast Classic girls basketball tournament at San Marcos and Rio Mesa because of problems associated with the Thomas Fire.

The four-day tournament was scheduled to begin on Wednesday. Officials postponed all games that day and hoped they could play on Thursday. But with the fire continuing to spread, officials decided it was in the best interest of everyone to call off the tournament,

"The Oxnard District is closed all week and the Santa Barbara Unified District is closed today and we do not know what the situation with the SB Unified will be tomorrow," Aaron Solis, tournament director at the San Marcos venue, said in an email to coaches and the media. "The air quality is extremely unhealthy and it is expected it will not clear up for a few days. In addition, the 101 has been closed off and on last night/this morning. 

"We were attempting to have some pool-play type games, with teams that were available to play, but with the additional factors of more school closures and air quality, it became necessary to cancel all games."

Solis went on to say: "We feel for our friends in the Ventura County area and we feel for those of you who have players directly effected by the fire. Thank you to Santa Barbara High, who has already sent a van-load of clothes down to Ventura High to help out families there."

Also cancelled is the SBCC men's basketball tournament. Eight teams were scheduled to play Thursday through Saturday (Dec. 7-9).

SBCC shut down its campus to all activities through Saturday.

The women's basketball game between UC Santa Barbara and Loyola Marymount, scheduled for Thursday night at the Thunderdome was cancelled. There is no make-up date for the game.

The Westmont men's home basketball game against Bethesda on Saturday night was called off.

The poor air quality caused by the fire forced Dos Pueblos High to move its Friday home basketball game against San Luis Obispo to Saturday at San Luis Obispo

DP's boys soccer match at Carpinteria on Saturdayd and the wrestling team's tournament at Camarillo were both cancelled.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 