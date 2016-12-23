Defense Gets It Done for Ventura in TOC Gold Title Win Over Righetti

Girls Basketball

Having an off night shooting the basketball, Ventura used tough defense to turn back Righetti and win the Gold Division championship of the Santa Barbara High Tournament of Champions on Friday night at J.R. Richards Gym.

Svannah Page and Aubrey Knight each scored 13 points as Ventura finished as champion after being the runner-up the last two years. The school also became the first to capture Tournament of Champions titles in girls volleyball and basketball in the same school year. And Knight became the first player to accomplish the feat.

Page was named the Gold Division’s MVP and Knight was picked to the all-tournament team.

After a close first half, the Cougars (9-1) held Righetti to just five points in the third quarter and built a 34-24 lead.

“We played hard,” said Ventura coach Ann Larson of the defensive performance. “It’s hard, that fourth game of a tournament. The shooting is off, everybody’s legs are tired, everybody’s a little bit grouchy. Defensively, I thought we did a good job. We stayed in front of them in the second half and got a hand up on their shooters. I thought our defense made a big difference.”

The Warriors (6-2) crept back in the fourth quarter and pulled to within five (38-33) after two free throws by Ashley Reynoso with 1:35 left. But Ventura’s defense made it difficult for Righetti to score a basket.

Knight and Jazmin Carrasco knocked down free throws in the last minute to ice the victory for the defending CIF-SS 1AA champions.

Righetti, the No. 2-ranked team in the 2A Division, got 20 points from all-tournament selection Danita Estorga. But she was held to four points in the fourth quarter.

"They got 3-4 really good players," Larson said. "Righetti is up and coming. It’s going to be fun to watch them."

The Warriors struggled with their three-point shooting, making just three in the game. The loss of Alijah Paquet to a head injury was a big blow to the team. She collided with Ventura’s Page as the two hustled for a long rebound in the second quarter and left the game with a knock to the head.

Righetti coach Desiree Domingues pointed to the off-target three-point shooting as a difference in the game.

“Every game in the tournament we had 8-9 three-pointers and tonight we had only three,” she said. “Alijah, my shooter, she has a mild concussion. I think our outside shooting was the difference. We lost by eight points and we couldn’t hit an outside shot. Other than that, I’m super proud of the girls. We made it to the championship and they fought the whole time. I’m very, very happy with how they played.”

The Gold Division all-tournament team consisted of Aubrey Knight (Ventura), Danita Estorga (Righetti), Maya Armenta (Righetti), Danielle Morgan (Lompoc), Madison Shigeta (North Torrance), Cailyn Crocker (Los Alamitos), Asia Avinger (Los Alamitos), Jessica Malazarte (Bishop Montgomery) and Kylie Edwards (Orange Lutheran).

In other action, Lompoc defeated Buena, 48-43 in the consolation final, denying the Bulldogs from winning the 1,000th game in program history.

Santa Barbara 58, Edison 41

Anais Jimenez took over the paint, scoring 18 points and grabbing 13 rebounds leading the Santa Barbara High girls basketball team to a 58-41 victory over Edison 58-41 in the Gold Division 11th-place game.

The Dons' center made 7 of 10 shots and had four offensive rebounds.

The Dons (6-6) started slow, falling behind 19-8 in the first quarter. They stepped up their play in the second half, outscoring the Chargers 36-14.

Cassandra Gordon scored 16 points, Kimberly Gebhardt had 14 and Kristen Sullivan added nine.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.