Kick Up Heels at Community Action Commission‘s 50th

By Matthew Regan for Community Action Commission | March 31, 2017 | 9:35 a.m.

The Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County (CAC) is holding a birthday party and the community is invited to celebrate 50 years of CAC serving Santa Barbara County families.

The Decades Dance Party is 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, in the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott’s Figueroa Ballroom, 555 McMurray Road, Buellton.

Those attending are encouraged to wear costumes and outfits inspired from any decade. The dance party will feature music from the 1960s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90’s, 2000s and 2010s. Prizes will be awarded for the best female costume and best male costume.

Tickets are $20 if bought online at http://www.cacsb.org/news-events/calendar-of-events/, or $25 at the door.

— Matthew Regan for Community Action Commission.

 
