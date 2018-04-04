Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 1:43 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Golden Era Concert Reprise: With A Song In My Heart II

By Rochelle Rose for the Center for Successful Aging | September 10, 2017 | 5:03 p.m.

Following April's successful performance of With A Song In My Heart, a second concert — With A Song In My Heart II — celebrating a new collection of memorable music from The Great American Song Book, will be performed at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21.

Guitarist Chris Judge Click to view larger
Guitarist Chris Judge

The concert venue is the Marjorie Luke Theatre at Santa Barbara Junior High School, 721 E. Cota St.

Produced by Rod Lathim, the event is a benefit for the nonprofit Center for Successful Aging (CSA). It features seven professional musicians from Santa Barbara:

Pianist Gil Rosas, who was honored with the Spirit of Successful Aging by CSA at the earlier concert, will offer new collections of his favorite melodies as well as some sing-alongs.

Vocalist and guitarist Jackson Gillies (Teen Star winner 2016), who is at home with popular, traditional and classical music, will perform.

Returning veteran artists also include Tom Buckner on alto/soprano sax, pianist and vocalist George Friedenthal, guitarist Chris Judge, drummer Tom Lackner, and bassist Randy Tico.

A new set of music includes tunes from Cole Porter, Jerome Kern, George Gershwin, Johnny Mercer and Harold Arlen.

The Center For Successful Aging has found a niche in presenting concerts with professional artists performing music that has sustained its appeal for more than 80 years.

“The Great American Song Book is a rich and treasured body of work that is loved by today’s seniors and is being discovered for the first time by younger generations,” said Lathim.

“I love hearing our audiences singing along, humming and reminiscing, while they sway in their seats, eyes filled with nostalgia,” he said.

“With A Song In My Heart II promises to be a feast for the ears as the artists explore traditional and contemporary arrangements of some of the most beloved and memorable music from the golden era," Lathim said.

"It is a rare treat to assemble such a talented group of musical artists, all of whom love to perform the melodies that evoke cherished memories,” he said.

VIP tickets, and regular tickets are available by calling 838-3006 or at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2721303.

Tickets are available at the door (space permitting). Prices are $25 general, $10 children, $100 patron, and $250 for Gil’s Groupies (plus a small service fee).

For more information on the concert or programs of the CSA, call 898-8080, visit http://www.csasb.org or email [email protected]

— Rochelle Rose for the Center for Successful Aging.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 