Golden Era Concert Reprise: With A Song In My Heart II

Following April's successful performance of With A Song In My Heart, a second concert — With A Song In My Heart II — celebrating a new collection of memorable music from The Great American Song Book, will be performed at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21.

The concert venue is the Marjorie Luke Theatre at Santa Barbara Junior High School, 721 E. Cota St.

Produced by Rod Lathim, the event is a benefit for the nonprofit Center for Successful Aging (CSA). It features seven professional musicians from Santa Barbara:

Pianist Gil Rosas, who was honored with the Spirit of Successful Aging by CSA at the earlier concert, will offer new collections of his favorite melodies as well as some sing-alongs.

Vocalist and guitarist Jackson Gillies (Teen Star winner 2016), who is at home with popular, traditional and classical music, will perform.

Returning veteran artists also include Tom Buckner on alto/soprano sax, pianist and vocalist George Friedenthal, guitarist Chris Judge, drummer Tom Lackner, and bassist Randy Tico.

A new set of music includes tunes from Cole Porter, Jerome Kern, George Gershwin, Johnny Mercer and Harold Arlen.

The Center For Successful Aging has found a niche in presenting concerts with professional artists performing music that has sustained its appeal for more than 80 years.

“The Great American Song Book is a rich and treasured body of work that is loved by today’s seniors and is being discovered for the first time by younger generations,” said Lathim.

“I love hearing our audiences singing along, humming and reminiscing, while they sway in their seats, eyes filled with nostalgia,” he said.

“With A Song In My Heart II promises to be a feast for the ears as the artists explore traditional and contemporary arrangements of some of the most beloved and memorable music from the golden era," Lathim said.

"It is a rare treat to assemble such a talented group of musical artists, all of whom love to perform the melodies that evoke cherished memories,” he said.

VIP tickets, and regular tickets are available by calling 838-3006 or at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2721303.

Tickets are available at the door (space permitting). Prices are $25 general, $10 children, $100 patron, and $250 for Gil’s Groupies (plus a small service fee).

For more information on the concert or programs of the CSA, call 898-8080, visit http://www.csasb.org or email [email protected]

— Rochelle Rose for the Center for Successful Aging.