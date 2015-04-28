Golden Inn & Village Breaks Ground in Santa Ynez Valley

The Rona Barrett Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide affordable housing and supportive services for low-income seniors, broke ground at the site of the new Golden Inn & Village in Santa Ynez Valley this past Friday.

The Rona Barrett Foundation in partnership with Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara and Surf Development were joined by local representatives and dignitaries, including Rep. Lois Capps and Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr, in celebrating the construction of the GIV at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Between planning, fundraising and filing deadlines, the GIV has passed through many hurdles on its journey to completion. In 2014, the property was completely paid off and the Santa Barbara Planning Commission gave its unanimous approval for the GIV, followed by approval from the county Board of Supervisors.

So far in 2015, the RBF raised $800,000, which then paved the way for a $23 million tax credit that will allow construction to begin on the site. The GIV received $23 million in tax credits allocated by the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee of the state Treasurer’s Office and are a function of the low-income housing tax credits program, which provides equity funding for affordable housing construction.

After its GIVhope campaign, the Rona Barrett Foundation successfully raised funds in time to meet the low-income housing tax deadline and will be able to begin construction on the Golden Inn & Village.

The next major milestones on the GIV’s path include the acceptance of resident applications in April 2016, followed by its grand opening in August 2016. While the GIV has moved closer and closer to becoming a reality in the Santa Ynez Valley and a solution to the lack of affordable housing for low-income seniors, significant funding needs remain for start up costs and program funding.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Rona Barrett Foundation.