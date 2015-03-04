Rona Barrett Foundation Hits $800,000 Fundraising Goal for Golden Inn & Village

The Rona Barrett Foundation is thrilled to announce it has met its $800,000 fundraising goal for the construction of the Golden Inn & Village.

The foundation wishes to thank the many generous community partners and donors who contributed toward the construction of the first affordable senior housing and residential care “aging in place” facility in Santa Ynez Valley.

Additional funds are still needed for the GIV’s Assisted Living and Memory Care housing. Construction for the GIV is slated to begin this month with a completion date in the fall of 2016.

The GIV will now receive $23 million in tax credits needed to start building. The Rona Barrett Foundation, in partnership with the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara, was required to raise $800,000 by March 1. The tax credits mean that an estimated $23 will be returned as community dividends in the form of local jobs, local salaries and local expenditures for equipment, transportation and supplies.

"All I can say is, how humbled and grateful we are to have the entire community, and beyond, step up in this profound way,” said Rona Barrett, president of the RBF. “So many people really feel connected to this project because they, or someone they love, is confronting senior care issues, including the need for affordable housing.”

Since the campaign launched in January, major donations have been received from the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation, the Central Coast Wine Classic Foundation, the Santa Barbara Foundation and other local family foundations, and donations from individuals all throughout the community.

The Golden Inn & Village is a mixed use development in a neighborhood setting that will provide 60 independent living units for low-income seniors; 60 units of memory care/assisted living; Senior Community Center (with extended hours for family visits and caregiver respite); 27 affordable family units, some of which may be occupied by employees of the GIV; Supportive services, such as Hospice care, coordinated with multiple partners; Small shops (barber, beauty shop, and other services), staff offices, drought tolerant gardens, and walking paths.

The Golden Inn & Village was conceived specifically to address the needs of our senior loved ones, parents, friends, neighbors, veterans and especially orphaned seniors — those who have no one left to care for them. Construction on the project is slated to begin later this month. Click here for more information about or to donate to GIV.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Rona Barrett Foundation.