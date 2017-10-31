Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 5:33 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Golden Inn & Village Honored for Excellence

At the awards event: Adrianne Todman, left, Bob Havlicek, Rona Barrett, John Polanskey, Sanford Riggs and Stephen Merritt.
At the awards event: Adrianne Todman, left, Bob Havlicek, Rona Barrett, John Polanskey, Sanford Riggs and Stephen Merritt.   (Courtesy photo)
By Tony Morris for Rona Barrett Foundation | October 31, 2017 | 2:26 p.m.

The Golden Inn & Village (GIV), a Santa Barbara County affordable housing development for vulnerable senior citizens, received two national awards of excellence this week.

A collaboration of the Rona Barrett Foundation and the Housing Authority of Santa Barbara County, GIV was cited for Overall Affordable Housing Project and for Project Design.

The awards were presented by the president of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO) Stephen Merritt and the organization’s CEOAdrianne Todman at the group’s annual conference in Pittsburgh.

“This national recognition validates that the GIV can be a prototype for affordable housing and wellness programs for seniors in cities across the country,” said Rona Barrett, founder and CEO of the Rona Barrett Foundation.

Barrett, whose advocacy for seniors in need led to the project’s concept, said, “The GIV isn’t just a roof over these residents’ heads; it provides a wealth of life-enriching programs and services as well.”

Bob Havlicek, executive director of the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara, said, “From the happy looks on the very first residents’ faces, we knew the GIV was going to be a special place when its doors opened in December 2016.

"To receive these national honors is a true testament that solutions can be activated to address critical needs of our vulnerable and valuable elderly citizens,” he said.

The Rona Barrett Foundation, based in Santa Ynez, focuses on providing affordable housing solutions and wellness programs for low-income seniors.

The Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara, in Lompoc, is a member of NAHRO, whose membership of nearly 17,000 represents agencies across the country.
 
— Tony Morris for Rona Barrett Foundation.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 