Golden State Killer Suspect Charged in 4 Goleta Cold-Case Murders

Santa Barbara County joins 3 other counties in prosecuting Joseph James DeAngelo, who was arrested last month

Santa Barbara County prosecutors have filed four counts of capital murder against the man believed to be the Golden State Killer, a prolific criminal who terrorized California in the late 1970s until the mid-1980s and is suspected in four homicides in Goleta.

District Attorney Joyce Dudley on Thursday afternoon announced that her office had filed first-degree murder charges against Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, who also is facing homicide charges in Sacramento, Ventura and Orange counties.

DeAngelo, a former police officer, was arrested last month in Sacramento, and remains in custody there.

The complaint against DeAngelo includes special-circumstance allegations of multiple murders, murder during the commission of rape and burglary, use of a firearm, and serious/violent/registerable sex offense.

The Golden State Killer, also known as the Original Night Stalker and the East Area Rapist, is believed responsible for at least 12 homicides, 45 rapes and 120 burglaries across the state, according to the FBI.

Included among his victims are two Goleta-area couples: Dr. Robert Offerman, 44, and Dr. Debra Alexandria Manning, 35, who were slain in their condo on Avenida Pequena on Dec. 30, 1979; and Cheri Domingo, 35, and Gregory Sanchez, 27, who were killed on July 27, 1981, in a residence on Toltec Way.

The charges filed by Dudley's office could result in the death penalty or life in prison without parole upon conviction.

Dudley said she would not discuss any details or evidence from the cases, but she did note the tenacity of the investigation, which gained steam with the formation of a statewide task force two years ago.

"From that moment on, we never stopped hoping or believing that an arrest would be made," Dudley said.

DeAngelo also is believed to be the suspect in an attack that occurred on Oct. 1, 1979, when a third couple were attacked in their home on Queen Ann Way, but managed to escape.

Dudley also would not comment when asked about that case.

Debbi Domingo, who was 15 years old when her mother was slain in the summer of 1981, told Noozhawk on Thursday that she is "pleased to see that DA Dudley is demonstrating a strong commitment to pursuing justice on behalft of the many victims and surviros of the Golden State Killer, myself included.

"I love seeing the teamwork, with the multiple jurisdictions coming together to figure out how to proceed. I'm very grateful and optimistic."

Dudley said she plans to meet Friday in Santa Barbara with Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas, Ventura County District Attorney Gregory D. Totten, and Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert to begin discussing how the various prosecutions will proceed.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with