Monday, June 25 , 2018, 7:41 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Golden State Killer Suspect Charged in 4 Goleta Cold-Case Murders

Santa Barbara County joins 3 other counties in prosecuting Joseph James DeAngelo, who was arrested last month

Woman standing at a podium. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announces that her office has filed first-degree murder charges against Joseph James DeAngelo, the suspected Golden State Killer, in connection with four Goleta cold-case killings. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 10:25 p.m. | May 10, 2018 | 2:59 p.m.
Joseph James DeAngelo booking photo Click to view larger
Joseph James DeAngelo

Santa Barbara County prosecutors have filed four counts of capital murder against the man believed to be the Golden State Killer, a prolific criminal who terrorized California in the late 1970s until the mid-1980s and is suspected in four homicides in Goleta.

District Attorney Joyce Dudley on Thursday afternoon announced that her office had filed first-degree murder charges against Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, who also is facing homicide charges in Sacramento, Ventura and Orange counties.

DeAngelo, a former police officer, was arrested last month in Sacramento, and remains in custody there.

The complaint against DeAngelo includes special-circumstance allegations of multiple murders, murder during the commission of rape and burglary, use of a firearm, and serious/violent/registerable sex offense.

The Golden State Killer, also known as the Original Night Stalker and the East Area Rapist, is believed responsible for at least 12 homicides, 45 rapes and 120 burglaries across the state, according to the FBI.

Included among his victims are two Goleta-area couples: Dr. Robert Offerman, 44, and Dr. Debra Alexandria Manning, 35, who were slain in their condo on Avenida Pequena on Dec. 30, 1979; and Cheri Domingo, 35, and Gregory Sanchez, 27, who were killed on July 27, 1981, in a residence on Toltec Way.

The charges filed by Dudley's office could result in the death penalty or life in prison without parole upon conviction.

Dudley said she would not discuss any details or evidence from the cases, but she did note the tenacity of the investigation, which gained steam with the formation of a statewide task force two years ago.

"From that moment on, we never stopped hoping or believing that an arrest would be made," Dudley said.

DeAngelo also is believed to be the suspect in an attack that occurred on Oct. 1, 1979, when a third couple were attacked in their home on Queen Ann Way, but managed to escape.

Dudley also would not comment when asked about that case.

Debbi Domingo, who was 15 years old when her mother was slain in the summer of 1981, told Noozhawk on Thursday that she is "pleased to see that DA Dudley is demonstrating a strong commitment to pursuing justice on behalft of the many victims and surviros of the Golden State Killer, myself included.

"I love seeing the teamwork, with the multiple jurisdictions coming together to figure out how to proceed. I'm very grateful and optimistic."

Dudley said she plans to meet Friday in Santa Barbara with Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas, Ventura County District Attorney Gregory D. Totten, and Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert to begin discussing how the various prosecutions will proceed.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 